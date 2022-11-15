Murphy, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Travel between Commerce and Greenville is going to be slow going for the rest of 2022 thanks to two highway maintenance projects happening at the same time. This week, crews began work on the Interstate 30 bridge over the Sabine River on the east side of Greenville. Both eastbound and westbound traffic will be affected by work on this project in the coming weeks. Today the Greenville Herald Banner published an image from the Texas Department of Transportation showing traffic backed up on the eastbound side of I-30. A release from TxDOT says the I-30 project is scheduled to be completed in February 2023. And, for the time being, the old back way between Commerce and Greenville on State Highway 224 is also not a good option. Just east of Neylandville, the bridge over the South Sulphur River is being replaced entirely and that portion of State Highway 224 is closed in the immediate area. That project is scheduled to be completed in January 2023.

GREENVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO