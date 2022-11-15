ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, OH

Lees Creek, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Lees Creek.

The Fairfield High School - Leesburg basketball team will have a game with East Clinton on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

Fairfield High School - Leesburg
East Clinton
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Middle School Boys Basketball

The Lynchburg-Clay basketball team will have a game with East Clinton on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Lynchburg-Clay
East Clinton
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

