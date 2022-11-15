ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrison, TX

Garrison, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Mount Enterprise High School basketball team will have a game with Garrison High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Mount Enterprise High School
Garrison High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

scttx.com

This Week in Shelby County Football: Area Playoffs

Three of five of Shelby County’s varsity football teams took wins this past week. Tenaha and Shelbyville were eliminated this week. Center, Joaquin, and Timpson have advanced on to the Area Round of the Texas UIL Football Playoffs. The Center Roughriders varsity football team won their bi-district round playoff...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Some Not Happy Kilgore ISD is Canceling School This Friday

Your Kilgore, TX Bulldogs playoff run is alive and well. However some people in East Texas aren't happy that this week's game will be affecting every student in the entire school district. Yesterday Kilgore ISD announced that due to logistical complications of transporting students to the game as well as...
KILGORE, TX
KTRE

Red Zone Top 10 dominates competition in bi-district round

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Just how hard is it to get into the Top 10?. Well, for starters no one lost from the list so there were no changes for the final list of the season. The 10 teams, plus a few more that are just on the outside looking in, put up big performances. The 10 squads outscored their bi-district opponents 508-96. Three squads: Newton, Malakoff and Lovelady, all picked up shutouts. Timpson was a blocked field goal away from making it four shutouts.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Beckville, Joaquin clash in final 2022 Red Zone Game of the Week

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Beckville Bearcats and Joaquin Rams will battle it out in the final Red Zone Game of the Week for the 2022 season. The 2A DI squads will meet up at SFA’s Homer Bryce Stadium on Friday at 7:30 p.m. It ill be a rematch from a Week 2 matchup that saw the Bearcats win, 42-41. Beckville has won three games the past two seasons over Joaquin, including a first-round victory last year in the playoffs.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler seniors make hats for Salvation Army

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – At The Hamptons of Tyler, located at 4250 Old Omen Rd, Tyler, residents Dorotha Tucker, Billie Suggs, and Dorace Allen spent time knitting for a good cause.  “We’re so impressed that these beautiful Hamptons ladies made 52 hats for the Salvation Army of Tyler!” Community Relations Director, Stefanie Gaitan, shared. “We’re […]
TYLER, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?

We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
LUFKIN, TX
ketk.com

Power restored to south Tyler after outage

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – There are nearly 700 people without power in south Tyler on Wednesday morning. According to ONCOR, 670 people are without power and the company expects restoration by noon. An employee at Green Acres Baptist Church said they are on emergency power and have been told the neighborhood is experiencing an outage.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

East Texas Weekend Happenings & Events November 19th and 20th

At this point, it looks like East Texas is in for another nice, cool, and dry weekend with lots of sunshine and temperatures hovering around 50 degrees all weekend. It's going to be another perfect fall weekend to get out and do something within the community or get a jump start on putting the Christmas lights on the house and get inflatables out and staked down.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Zavalla ISD closes school due lack of water on campus

ZAVALLA, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Zavalla ISD announced earlier this morning that schools will be closed due to lack of water on campus. According to a social media post it the school district was made aware of the problem by the City of Zavalla. It is unclear when the water shortage started or how long it will continue.
ZAVALLA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Carriage rides through trail of Christmas lights in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Horse-drawn carriage rides in the historic Azalea District are returning to Tyler next Friday, Nov. 25 for the holiday season. Cowboy carriages will be located behind Bergfeld Park Thursday through Sunday evenings from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. until New Year’s Eve. This is a special way to spend time with […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

SPCA of East Texas is helping Maya find a home

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah, with the SPCA of East Texas, joined East Texas Live to show off Maya, a five year old Rat Terrier Mix. Maya was rescued back in 2021 and is a total attention hog that loves wearing sweaters. For more information about Maya, visit the SPCA of East Texas website.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

TikTok Video Shows Guy Breaking the Law on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas

After watching this TikTok video over and over again, all I can do is shake my head. I will never understand what this guy is thinking, it’s probably because he wasn’t thinking, or at least not thinking about the consequences of his actions. As you will see as you scroll down on this post there is a TikTok video showing a guy on a motorcycle on the loop in Tyler, Texas sitting on the median just burning his tires.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Bridge on Green Street in Longview hit for 3rd time this month

Renovations will soon be made to the elementary classrooms and the elementary and middle school cafeterias. The kitchen will also expand and safety upgrades will be made to the playground. Retina specialist encourages eye exams during Diabetic Eye Disease Awareness Month. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. November is Diabetic Eye...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Water line break in Kilgore leads to traffic advisory

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Due to a break in a water line, Kilgore Police Department announced a traffic advisory for drivers to seek alternate routes if you travel Woodlawn Street between US 259 S and Commerce Street. City crews are currently working on the water line break on Woodlawn near S Martin Street. To get […]
KILGORE, TX
101.5 KNUE

Suggestions on a Safe Place to Park a Semi in the Tyler, Texas Area

We all know that the backbone to our country is the hardworking truck drivers that provide us with all of the goods that we use on a daily basis. It doesn’t matter whether it’s the food we eat or the clothes we wear, the only way those items got to us is at some point they were on a truck. Which is why before we get into places to park a semi, I just want to say thank you to all the truckers. You are very much appreciated.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Airmen who died in Dallas air show crash had local ties to Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Men who died flying historic aircraft in a Dallas air show had flown all over the world during their careers, including over Tyler and Smith County. Capt. Terry Barker, Leonard "Len" Root, Dan Ragan, Craig Hutain and Curt Rowe all took part in the 2021 inaugural Rose City Airfest in Tyler, which drew thousands of attendees and enthusiasts to meet pilots and see military aircraft at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. One of the planes that was destroyed during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow on Saturday was the B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders war craft, which was also featured in the inaugural Tyler air show.
TYLER, TX
