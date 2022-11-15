ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedarville, OH

Pleasant Hill, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Pleasant Hill.

The Cedarville High School basketball team will have a game with Newton Local High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Cedarville High School
Newton Local High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

Cedarville High School
Newton Local High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Alter High School basketball team will have a game with Lakota East on November 16, 2022, 15:00:00.
The Westerville Central High School basketball team will have a game with Pickerington Central High School on November 16, 2022, 15:00:00.
