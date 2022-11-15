Plano, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

A national pizza chain hopes to open its first Texas location in Lewisville by the end of the year. Mountain Mike’s Pizza — known for its crispy curly pepperonis, mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily — recently announced that it’s coming to 4740 Hwy 121, Lewisville. The new restaurant will introduce Mountain Mike’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!” to the Lone Star State and will feature the same family-friendly atmosphere guests have enjoyed for more than four decades at other locations around the country.

LEWISVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO