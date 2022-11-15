Plano, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Plano.
The Blue Ridge High School basketball team will have a game with John Paul II High School - Plano on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Argyle High School basketball team will have a game with Plano Senior High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Argyle High School basketball team will have a game with Vines High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.
Freshman Girls Basketball
