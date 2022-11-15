Little Rock, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

In the first round of the playoffs, the Lonoke Jackrabbits fell short against the Ashdown Panthers. The game was hosted at James B. Abraham Stadium on Friday, November 11th, and for some of those boys, it was the last time to ever play on that field. Head football coach, Chris Norton said he thought the team had a great plan going into the game, getting ahead by 14 points by halftime. After the halftime break, he says a couple of injuries got them in a bind and they couldn’t get going on the offensive side. “We managed to hide as much as we could for as long as we could offensively, but a really good team is going to find and expose weaknesses and Ashdown did that. Credit to them,” Norton states.

LONOKE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO