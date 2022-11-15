Thomasville, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Thomasville.
The Lowndes High School basketball team will have a game with Thomasville High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
Lowndes High School
Thomasville High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys And Girls Basketball
