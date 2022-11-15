ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mertzon, TX

Mertzon, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The Miles High School basketball team will have a game with Irion County High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Miles High School
Irion County High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

