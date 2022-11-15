ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grovetown, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Grovetown.

The Cross Creek High School basketball team will have a game with Grovetown High School on November 15, 2022, 14:45:00.

Cross Creek High School
Grovetown High School
November 15, 2022
14:45:00
Varsity Boys And Girls Basketball

The Cross Creek High School basketball team will have a game with Grovetown High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:01.

Cross Creek High School
Grovetown High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:01
Varsity Coed Basketball

