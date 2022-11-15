ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerseyville, IL

Jerseyville, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Quincy Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Jersey Community High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Quincy Senior High School
Jersey Community High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Middle School Boys Basketball

WAND TV

Buyers officially close on Benedictine University Campus in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Board of Directors of Preservation, Inc. announced on Tuesday, they have officially closed on the Benedictine Property. Preservation, Inc posted to Facebook Tuesday evening stating " The campus is now back in the hands of people that will love and protect Ursuline for many years to come."
SPRINGFIELD, IL
edglentoday.com

Spencer Homes, LLC Announces Acquisitions of Fulford Home Remodeling and Fulford Home HandyMan

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville-based custom home builder and construction company Spencer Homes, LLC, announced today the acquisition of Fulford Home Remodeling, a leader in residential remodeling for over 35 years, and Fulford Home HandyMan. Both companies are based in Swansea, Ill. “Remodeling projects often seem overwhelming, but with the right team...
SWANSEA, IL
timestribunenews.com

McGivney High School announces plans for expansion

In order to accommodate growing student population, Father McGivney Catholic High School in Glen Carbon it is moving forward with expansion plans that have been delineated in two phases. About 40 people were present Monday night at the school to hear a presentation concerning the need for creating additional room...
GLEN CARBON, IL
KICK AM 1530

The Oldest Building in Illinois Was Used By Lewis and Clark

I always thought that the oldest building in Illinois had to do with something about Abraham Lincoln, but I was completely wrong. The oldest building in Illinois is actually a courthouse located in Cahokia, Illinois, and according to insider.com it was used by the famous explorers Lewis & Clark. The Old Cahokia Courthouse was built in the 1730s and served as headquarters for Lewis & Clark.
CAHOKIA, IL
nprillinois.org

Mountain lion captured in Springfield settling in at new home

A young male mountain lion that traveled from Nebraska to Springfield is now a resident of the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point, Indiana. “From our point of view, he’s doing surprisingly well,” said Joe Taft, the center’s founder and director. “When he came, he was pretty upset. He had been sedated and then, had to be sedated again.”
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KMOV

Battlehawks get 2nd pick in XFL draft

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The St. Louis Battlehawks will receive the second selection in the XFL Draft for the 2023 season. The draft will be held Nov. 16-17 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. A virtual lottery to randomly determine the order for the draft was held Monday morning. The D.C. Defenders have the first pick.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Scratcher ticket worth $50,000 sold in St. Louis

St. Louis – One Missourian is $50,000 richer after a spur-of-the moment decision to buy a scratch-off ticket. The “Millionaire Blowout” ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Union Road in St. Louis. The player told the Missouri Lottery that he didn’t realize how much he had...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Call prompts lockdown at Jerseyville High

A brief lockdown Monday at Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville ended about an hour after it began, once law enforcement and school officials determined the threat was not credible. Just before 1pm the school received an anonymous call stating there was a student who had a gun outside of the school’s cafeteria. That prompted the school to go into lockdown, per its Safety and Crisis Management protocol.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
FOX 2

Forecast: When and where St. Louis snow should fall

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Light snow is expected to fall all over the area starting very late tonight and going on until just before dawn on Tuesday. This snow will be light, but the timing of the most robust snow, in the hours between midnight and the morning rush, will lead to some challenges for […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Heavy ‘surprise’ snow hits part of South Central Illinois

Snowfall measurements up to eight inches are being reported from the early morning snow in South Central Illinois with official readings at the Salem Water Plant of 3 inches and 2.6 inches at the Centralia Water Plant. The heaviest band of snow appears to have moved through the Beckemeyer, Carlyle,...
BARTELSO, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Collinsville Police Lt. Keith Jackson Graduates From Administrative Officers Course of the Southern Police Institute

COLLINSVILLE - On Thursday, November 10, 2022, Collinsville Police Department Lieutenant Keith Jackson graduated from the 148th session of the Administrative Officers Course of the Southern Police Institute at the University of Louisville. Lieutenant Jackson has been a member of the Collinsville Police Department since 2009 and was promoted to...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
977wmoi.com

Movement to Create a New State in Southern Illinois Gaining Momentum

A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Alton couple to chair Tree of Lights effort

An Alton couple has stepped up to serve as leaders of the local Tree of Lights campaign for the Salvation Army Madison County Corps. Dr. John and Barb Hoelscher will help kick off the campaign on Friday night at the annual tree lighting at Lincoln Douglas Square where the Salvation Army will serve cookies and hot chocolate.
ALTON, IL
St. Louis Riverfront Times

Roland Johnson, St. Louis Soul Giant, Has Left the Building

One of St. Louis’ finest performers has left the building. Roland Johnson, the king of St. Louis blues and soul, has moved on to that great Stax studio in the sky. When news of his passing hit the internet late Tuesday night, the tributes started rolling out. The charismatic vocalist had captured the hearts of generations of St. Louisans with his magnetic presence, his welcoming nature and his smooth, smooth voice. In a post to its fans on Facebook, the Funky Butt Brass Band shared this favorite memory: "He was a wild card and we never knew what was about to go down when he took the stage.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
