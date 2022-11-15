Jonesboro, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Jonesboro.
The Choudrant High School basketball team will have a game with Quitman High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
Choudrant High School
Quitman High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys And Girls Basketball
The Family Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Weston High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
Family Christian Academy
Weston High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys And Girls Basketball
