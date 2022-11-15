ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jena, LA

Jena, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Avoyelles Public Charter School basketball team will have a game with Jena High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Avoyelles Public Charter School
Jena High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

fox8live.com

Father of NFL linebacker Devin White dies suddenly after being incarcerated in Natchitoches jail

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate. Sheriff Stuart Wright says on Nov. 10, Carlos Thomas, 45, was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center after complaining about severe back pain. Thomas suddenly became unresponsive while in the ambulance, the sheriff’s office says. Life-saving efforts were performed, but were unsuccessful. Thomas was pronounced dead a short time later.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Avoyelles Hospital set to undergo $25 million expansion

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Hospital is undergoing renovations and expanding its services to better serve the residents in the parish. The Avoyelles Hospital opened in 1938 and serves close to 46,000 patients. However, since opening, the hospital has seen very little in the way of updates and...
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Clawdaddy’s Crawfish and Oyster Bar to host Thanksgiving Lunch

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, Clawdaddy’s Crawfish and Oyster Bar will be hosting Thanksgiving Lunch. In order to fund the free Thanksgiving Lunch, Clawdaddy’s will also be selling 12-pound fried turkeys. The turkeys will cost $70 and will be ready for pickup the day before Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving Lunch is an opportunity to […]
MONROE, LA
myarklamiss.com

Free Thanksgiving dinners in the ArkLaMiss

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With Thanksgiving taking place on Thursday, November 24, 2022, there will be several free Thanksgiving dinners in the ArkLaMiss area. There will also be free turkey giveaways. For a list of the free Thanksgiving dinners, take a look at the table below. DateTimeLocation. November...
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

$0.76 per gallon gas: Where to find it

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - 76® gas stations in Monroe and West Monroe will be showing their appreciation to customers during their first-ever Customer Appreciation Fuel Crawl, which will take place from Nov. 17-19. During the event, regular, unleaded gas will cost $0.76 per gallon. Territory manager Jen Dewbre said...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Truck becomes engulfed in flames at Monroe gas station

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department responded to a truck fire at a Walmart gas station on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The driver of the F-150 says he was filling the truck up with gas when he noticed smoke coming from the engine compartment. 911 was called and...
MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

UPDATE: Missing Alexandria teen found

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – UPDATE: He has been found and is safe. The Alexandria Police thank the public for their assistance. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________. ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate William Caden Elkins, 16. He is described as being approximately 5’10” and weighs about...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
WLBT

Natchez police chief moves cities, will be top cop in Columbus

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry is moving to a new city for a new law enforcement job. Columbus City Council members have picked him as the city’s new top cop. He will bring over 25 years of experience to this new position with a background in crime prevention.
NATCHEZ, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Report: Jonesboro’s Mayor race goes to a recount

JONESBORO, La (KTVE/KARD)— After last week’s election in Jonesboro and the mayor’s race having only a 20-vote difference. Leslie Thompson, the incumbent, requested a recount, which took place on Tuesday at the Jackson parish courthouse. Only mail-in ballots were recounted, and there were no changes in the results. Mayor Leslie Thompson told us why he […]
JONESBORO, LA
kalb.com

2 people shot while making drug deal in Ball Elementary parking lot

BALL, La. (KALB) - Two people were shot while attempting to conduct a drug deal in the parking lot of Ball Elementary School on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The Ball Police Department said around 1:26 p.m., they responded to Ball Elementary School in reference to a person there with a gunshot wound. Officers arrived within minutes and made contact with the RPSO School Resource Officer, who had custody of a white male with a gunshot wound in his arm. The SRO said the male came up to the school with a gunshot wound and was found to be armed. The SRO took him into custody and recovered a firearm.
BALL, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man accused of threatening to shoot Citi Trends’ customers and employees over item prices; arrested

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 8, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to Citi Trends on Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. due to a Black male allegedly making threats to shoot multiple people inside of the store. Once officers arrived at the store, they […]
MONROE, LA
kalb.com

RPSO investigating Kellyland area shooting

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night (Nov. 10) around 7:18 p.m. in the Ulster Street and Hwy 1 North area. RPSO said shots were fired at a vehicle. No injuries were reported and the suspect(s) had left...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
brproud.com

La. corrections officer arrested for alleged relationship with inmate

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A corrections officer in Avoyelles Parish was arrested for having a relationship with an inmate, according to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections. Officials say that 30-year-old Christy Edwards admitted to having sexual conversations with the inmate through email. Edwards worked at...
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
High school basketball game info.

