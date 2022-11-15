ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludowici, GA

Ludowici, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Ludowici.

The Claxton High School basketball team will have a game with Long County High School on November 15, 2022, 14:50:00.

Claxton High School
Long County High School
November 15, 2022
14:50:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Claxton High School basketball team will have a game with Long County High School on November 15, 2022, 13:30:00.

Claxton High School
Long County High School
November 15, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

