Ludowici, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Ludowici.
The Claxton High School basketball team will have a game with Long County High School on November 15, 2022, 14:50:00.
Claxton High School
Long County High School
November 15, 2022
14:50:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Claxton High School basketball team will have a game with Long County High School on November 15, 2022, 13:30:00.
Claxton High School
Long County High School
November 15, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
