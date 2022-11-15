Ludowici, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

This saltbox cottage, built some time between 1760-1767 and raised in 1871, is believed to be the oldest surviving structure in the city of Savannah [Wild Heron Plantation, outside the city, is the oldest structure in Chatham County, dating to circa 1756]. The balcony was remodeled in 1907. I have not been able to locate any information about Christian Camphor, however.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO