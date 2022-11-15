Ashburn, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Ashburn.
The Battlefield High School basketball team will have a game with Rock Ridge High School on November 15, 2022, 14:45:00.
Battlefield High School
Rock Ridge High School
November 15, 2022
14:45:00
Freshman Boys Basketball
The Loudoun Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Stone Bridge High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
Loudoun Valley High School
Stone Bridge High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
