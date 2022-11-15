Tampa, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Tampa.
The Saint Stephen's Episcopal School basketball team will have a game with Cambridge Christian School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.
Saint Stephen's Episcopal School
Cambridge Christian School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Middle School Girls Basketball
The Trinity Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with Tampa Bay Tech High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.
Trinity Catholic High School
Tampa Bay Tech High School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Foundation Academy basketball team will have a game with Hillsborough High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
Foundation Academy
Hillsborough High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Saint Stephen's Episcopal School basketball team will have a game with Cambridge Christian School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.
Saint Stephen's Episcopal School
Cambridge Christian School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
Comments / 0