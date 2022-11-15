ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Tampa.

The Saint Stephen's Episcopal School basketball team will have a game with Cambridge Christian School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

Saint Stephen's Episcopal School
Cambridge Christian School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Middle School Girls Basketball

The Trinity Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with Tampa Bay Tech High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

Trinity Catholic High School
Tampa Bay Tech High School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Foundation Academy basketball team will have a game with Hillsborough High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Foundation Academy
Hillsborough High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Saint Stephen's Episcopal School basketball team will have a game with Cambridge Christian School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.

Saint Stephen's Episcopal School
Cambridge Christian School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Highschool Basketball Pro

