ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, VA

Hopewell, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The Benedictine College Preparatory basketball team will have a game with Hopewell High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

Benedictine College Preparatory
Hopewell High School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Williamsburg, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Deep Run High School basketball team will have a game with Warhill High School on November 16, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
southhillenterprise.com

STATE CHAMPIONS!!!; Vikings Capture Crown with 35-20 Victory

The top-seeded Brunswick Academy varsity football team put the exclamation point on an outstanding season by topping second-seeded Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 35-20 in the Virginia Independent Schools Division II 8-man football state title game on Saturday afternoon at the Dinwiddie Sports Complex. The state title was BA’s first in 8-man football...
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

W&L student named Rhodes Scholar; more . . .

Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. *...
LEXINGTON, VA
The Roanoke Star

Governor and First Lady Congratulate Student From Roanoke / Chesterfield Who Earned Top Honors in Essay Contest

An eighth-grade student from Roanoke and a high school sophomore from Chesterfield County were the first place winners in the Virginia War Memorial’s 2022 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest. The winners were announced at the 66th Annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony held Friday, November 11 at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond. The winner in […]
ROANOKE, VA
NBC12

Wonder Tower at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU on track to open 2023

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Soon, kids in need of medical care will have their very own tower at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU. It’s called the “Wonder Tower,” and part of the goal is to give kids even better medical care. Construction workers are still putting the finishing touches on the new children’s tower. The space is designed to be more visually inviting with bright colors and a James River critters theme.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Richmond building blitz: Permit backlog of nearly 1,200 cleared

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Look around the City of Richmond, and you can see the growth. Large cranes dot the skyline. Construction crews work on new residential and commercial buildings from Manchester to Scott’s Addition. “We’ve all seen the impact of inflation and supply chain, so we really want...
RICHMOND, VA
gotodestinations.com

10 FANTASTIC Breakfast Spots in Richmond, Virginia – (With Photos)

Are you a breakfast lover? Do you love starting your day with a hearty meal? If so, then you’ll definitely want to check out some of the best breakfast restaurants in Richmond! From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone. And trust us, these restaurants are...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios

Richmond restaurant closings mount

A rash of closings hit Richmond's dining scene, but new options are here or on the way to keep us sated. 🥄 Spoonbread Bistro Deux, the Short Pump outpost of the Fan restaurant that closed during the pandemic, is closed after four years, and all the furniture has been removed from the restaurant.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Ashland holiday parade to impact traffic over the weekend

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Ashland holiday parade will take place this weekend impacting main roads in Ashland. The Ashland police department would like to remind motorists that Route 54 and Henry street will be closed due to the holiday parade starting at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov 20. Roads affected...
ASHLAND, VA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy