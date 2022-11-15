ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainsville, AL

Rainsville, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Rainsville.

The Westminster Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Plainview High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

Westminster Christian Academy
Plainview High School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Westminster Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Plainview High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

Westminster Christian Academy
Plainview High School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southerntorch.com

Red Devils Squash the Yellowjackets

The teamwork of Logan Anderson and Owen Blackwell keeps the ball away from the Yellowjackets. DOUBLE SPRINGS, Ala- The Fyffe Red Devils defeated the Winston County Yellowjackets, 35-6 in the second round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) State Playoffs. Logan Anderson galloped in from 37 years out,...
FYFFE, AL
wbrc.com

A creek runs through it

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Jahn Coppey grew up working in his grandfather’s vineyards. His wife Janie was from the Duck Springs community in rural Etowah county. They met in Huntsville where Jahn had come to work for NASA. Twenty years ago, their combined backgrounds brought them back to Janie’s home where they started Wills Creek Vineyards and Winery.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

2 killed in Marshall County wreck

A late-night wreck Tuesday killed two people in Marshall County. According to state troopers, the head-on collision happened about 11:45 p.m. on Alabama 69 just west of Guntersville. The coroner says Arturo Joseph Clemente, 29, and David Lynn Plunkett, 44, were killed. State troopers say neither of the victims were...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
southerntorch.com

Grizzard Joins Ministry team at RFB

RAINSVILLE, Ala.-- Rainsville First Baptist Church proudly announces the addition of Max Grizzard as Associate Pastor and Pastor to Students and Families effective November 9, 2022. David O. Cofield serves as the Pastor of Rainsville First Baptist Church. Grizzard has served on staff at Ponderosa Student Ministries for 22 years,...
RAINSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Remembering Alabama's Jeff Cook

First responders can often be the difference maker in a life-or-death situation. Scottsboro Set to Vote on Medical Cannabis Dispensaries. The Scottsboro City Council is set to vote on whether to allow medical cannabis dispensaries in the city. Public Forum on Use of Force Policy. Four years after a Huntsville...
ALABAMA STATE
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Huntsville, AL

Home to more than 200,000 people as of the 2020 census, Huntsville is the most populous city in the state of Alabama. Also known as the Rocket City, it's the county seat of Madison County and is also part of the counties Limestone and Morgan. One of the early settlers,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
californiaexaminer.net

Early Morning Crash Kills 3 Alabama High School Students, Injures 1 Badly

A morning crash in Cullman County, Alabama, claimed the lives of three high school students and left a fourth in critical condition. According to Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, the wreck occurred on Alabama 91 at County Road 549 at around 1 a.m. The driver lost control of the vehicle around the bend, causing it to crash into a guardrail and a tree.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

Remembering the Airport Road Tornado: 33 years later

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) On November 15, 1989, a destructive F-4 tornado tore through Madison County. Around 4:30 p.m., the tornado touched down on Madkin Mountain on Redstone Arsenal, southwest of Huntsville. The storm struck during the start of rush hour and moved across two major highways. A total of 21 people died and 463 people […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Vinemont man killed in single-vehicle crash

CULLMAN, Ala. – A Vinemont man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as Kenneth Wesley Coleman Jr., 43.   Troopers said the crash happened at approximately 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. They said Coleman was fatally injured when the 2005 Infinity G35 he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and a tree. Coleman was pronounced deceased at the scene.   The passenger in the Infiniti, Felicia N. Cofield, 36, of Hanceville, was injured and transported to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Hospital for treatment.   Troopers said Coleman and Cofield were not using seat belts at the time of crash, which happened on County Road 565 near County Road 564, approximately 3 miles west of Hanceville, in Cullman County.    Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate. 
VINEMONT, AL
wvtm13.com

Coldest weather so far this season in central Alabama

Much colder Saturday night with lows falling into the mid and upper 20s. A Freeze Warning is in effect. Check the video forecast for the latest. It will be an awfully cold night in Alabama. A widespread freeze is expected and temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20's in many locations. Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston will all be near 30 degrees first thing Sunday morning. Clouds gradually thin out overnight, and we will see sunshine to begin our Sunday.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Turbo Coffee: Huntsville’s newest spot for coffee

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - What used to house Huntsville’s largest cotton mill is now home to some of the area’s best restaurants and hang out spots — including Turbo Coffee. In 2015, the coffee shop started with humble beginnings in the back of Greasy Hands...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Fatal wreck on Hwy. 91

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – A single-vehicle wreck early Friday morning on Alabama Highway 91 near County Road 549 has left at least one person dead, confirmed Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.   The roadway remains closed at this time.   The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 11.   Kilpatrick is still on the scene. There is no information available at this time about the status of others in the vehicle.  More information will be provided as it becomes available.   Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

2 armed suspects captured in Calhoun County

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Two armed suspects who were being sought in the Ohatchee community of Calhoun County Monday have now been caught, police report. According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, there was a large police presence along Hwy. 77 at the Calhoun/Etowah county line Monday morning. Police reported that the two suspects are […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy