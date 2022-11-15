ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartselle, AL

Hartselle, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Hartselle.

The Mortimer Jordan High School basketball team will have a game with Hartselle High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

Mortimer Jordan High School
Hartselle High School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

Varsity Boys And Girls Basketball

