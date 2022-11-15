Spring Hill, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Spring Hill.
The Hickman County High School basketball team will have a game with Summit High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.
Hickman County High School
Summit High School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Hickman County High School basketball team will have a game with Summit High School on November 15, 2022, 13:30:00.
Hickman County High School
Summit High School
November 15, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
