Cherryville, NC

Cherryville, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The South Point High School basketball team will have a game with Cherryville High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

South Point High School
Cherryville High School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Mount Airy News

Playoff Preview: East Surry (2) vs. Monroe (7)

Luke Brown (20) intercepts Monroe’s quarterback for East Surry’s second pick of the game in last season’s third-round playoff game. East Surry’s Joshua Parker (32) prevents Monroe’s quarterback from scrambling during their third-round playoff game in 2021. JR Willoughby Photography. East Surry’s Folger Boaz (2)...
MONROE, NC
kiss951.com

Turns Out North Carolina Is Not That Interested In The 2022 World Cup

Are you ready for the World Cup? If you are, you are in the minority. At least among North Carolinians, who thus far, have shown limited interest in the sporting event. In fact, a study by Gambling.com found that North Carolina is not that interested in the World Cup. Which, as someone who could care less, resonates with me. I’m a sports fan, but nothing about soccer has ever interested me. From playing or watching it’s just not my thing. But the amount of kids in this area who grow up playing soccer is huge. And the interest is reflected in the excitement surrounding the new Charlotte Football Club team. So, considering that interest I guess I would have thought the interest would be there in what I assume is soccer’s (as I die-hard American football fan, I just can’t call it “football’) biggest event. Feel free to send me hate mail if you disagree with that stance. I can take it.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Michigan Coach Departure

Charlotte reached into Big Ten country ion Tuesday to find a new head football coach. According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Charlotte is hiring Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi. Poggi will replace Will Healy, who was fired earlier this season. The 62-year-old Poggi has been at Michigan for the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
NBC Sports

AP Top 25: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford showdown set

South Carolina passed its first test of the season and now the top-ranked Gamecocks have a tougher challenge: a visit to No. 2 Stanford on Sunday. South Carolina remained the unanimous choice as the top team in first regular-season Top 25 women’s basketball poll from The Associated Press. Texas, Iowa and UConn round out the first five in the poll released Monday.
STANFORD, CA
WBTV

Salisbury Academy to open location in downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Academy has announced that the Salisbury Academy Upper School will be located at 316 Depot Street in downtown Salisbury. According to the school, the new downtown location enhances the SA experiential education model by leveraging the community as a classroom and community leaders as educators. Salisbury Academy Upper School students will engage in authentic work daily enhanced by the wealth of resources in the community to build their life skills and personal interests.
SALISBURY, NC
Radio Ink

WFNZ Launching New Afternoon Show

Radio One’s Charlotte sports station WFNZ (92.7 FM) is launching a new afternoon show with Wes Bryant and Walker Mehl. Bryant joins WFNZ after serving as a voice-over artist, producer and editor for ACC Digital Network in Charlotte. He hosted the college pre-game show “Kickoff Live” for ACC Digital Network and “Wes Got Range,” a lifestyle show focused on local athletes and food.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

David Parkins is the Hyundai Hometown Hero Winner!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Hyundai. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Our latest Hyundai Hometown Hero presentation took place at Richard’s Coffee Shop, where we were proud to be a part of honoring Veteran David Parkins with a brand new 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe.
CHARLOTTE, NC
