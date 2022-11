HURON – When Huron City Schools students return to school for the 2023-2024 school year, there will likely be one less building that some of them will be attending. At Tuesday’s Huron Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Dr. James Tatman announced that the district is planning on closing either Shawnee Elementary or McCormick Junior High for the upcoming school year.

