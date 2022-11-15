ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The Woodridge High School basketball team will have a game with Roosevelt High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

Woodridge High School
Roosevelt High School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

High school basketball game info.

