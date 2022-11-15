Chipley, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Chipley.
The Mosley High School basketball team will have a game with Chipley High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.
Mosley High School
Chipley High School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Mosley High School basketball team will have a game with Chipley High School on November 15, 2022, 15:45:00.
Mosley High School
Chipley High School
November 15, 2022
15:45:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
Comments / 0