ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chipley, FL

Chipley, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Chipley.

The Mosley High School basketball team will have a game with Chipley High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

Mosley High School
Chipley High School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Mosley High School basketball team will have a game with Chipley High School on November 15, 2022, 15:45:00.

Mosley High School
Chipley High School
November 15, 2022
15:45:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
WJHG-TV

Holmes and Cottondale players share Play of the Week honors

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Now to our final installment of the High School Football Play of the Week, and given the playoff import, we’re handing out co-play of the week honors. First it’s Holmes at Freeport, Blue Devils Quarterback Landon Lumpkin, rolls right, then reverses course, runs to the left side and against the body tosses a strike downfield to Cade Foxworth, who catches, and steps out at the 25, a 28 yard gain that led to a score in Holmes’ 49-20 win Friday. Now to Cottondale’s 54-40 win at Aucilla Christian, running back Jocarian Garrett takes the handoff at the Aucilla 47, near side, and gone, the defenders in the rearview mirror. A playoff win for the Hornets. Holmes moving on to play at Northview, Hornets play at Sneads in round two. Congrats to Lumpkin, Foxworth and Garrett, for our Plays of the Week!
COTTONDALE, FL
WJHG-TV

Cottondale @ Sneads - Double Round 2

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One of the 2 undefeated teams left this year, that being Coach Thomas and his Sneads Pirates, will host Cottondale this Friday. After going 10-0 during the regular season, the Pirates got the 1 seed and enjoyed a nice first round bye. It also means they get to host the 2nd and 3rd rounds games.
COTTONDALE, FL
wdhn.com

Rehobeth head football coach and athletic director Pate Harrison resigns

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Board of Education accepted Harrison’s resignation from the Board of Education meeting on Monday evening. DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Rehobeth head football coach and athletic director Pate Harrison is resigning from both positions. Harrison turned in his letter of resignation...
REHOBETH, AL
wtvy.com

No charges expected in Dothan double shooting

The Geneva Panthers hosted the Dothan Wolves tonight and the Lady Panthers take home the win. Dothan Wolves boys basketball takes home a win in their basketball season opener. Commissioners look to improve city safety after deadly shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago. City commissioners praised Dothan police for their handling...
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

Mosley High School senior accepted to two prestigious colleges

LYNN HAVEN, Fla.(WMBB) – Mosley High School Senior Xander Goodwin received acceptance letters from two culinary schools to further his education in fine art. Goodwin was accepted into the Culinary Institute of America in New York and Johnson and Wales University in Rhode Island. “It felt really good, just because I like to be able […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay District Schools teachers will all be getting raises

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools teachers will soon be seeing bigger numbers on their paychecks. Local teachers have been fighting for more pay, rallying outside the Panama City Mall last week and the school board building Monday evening. After months and countless hours at the bargaining table,...
PANAMA CITY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

Evangelist Kenneth Wayne Gibson

Evangelist Kenneth Wayne Gibson, affectionately known as “Sconchee”, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on November 11, 2022 in Marianna, Florida. He was born June 2, 1949 in Jackson County, Florida to Annie Pearl Bennett and N. G. Gibson. Kenneth was converted at an early...
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

Bay District Schools and ABCE settle teacher contract negotiations

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After an intense 4-hour session Tuesday evening, Bay District Schools and the local teacher’s union have come up with a contract. “After months, many hours at the bargaining table, we have settled on the contract,” BDS Director of Communications Sharon Michalik said.  The agreement sets the district’s base teacher salary […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County students receive unexpected gifts

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some high school students in Bay County are going home with a different kind of backpack. Gulfview United Methodist Church of Panama City Beach partnered up with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office to put together “Blessing Backpacks” for students in need. “Anytime...
BAY COUNTY, FL
defuniakherald.com

Decision undertaken to bring new Walton County administrator on board

After operating for over seven months with an interim county administrator, the Walton County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) has taken action aimed at filling the vacant county administrator position. The officials took up the matter at their Nov. 10 regular meeting at the Walton County Courthouse, prompted by Walton...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Thanksgiving garbage collection changes

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County, along with the city of Enterprise, have both released PSA’s for changes to their garbage collection schedule due to the Thanksgiving holiday. For Houston County, all trash that is normally collected on Wednesday and Thursday will be picked up on Wednesday, November 23,...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Thanksgiving holiday garbage collection schedules

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — Dont get stuck in a “trashy” situation this Thanksgiving. Here are the local trash pick-up and city service schedules in the Wiregrass. All trash pick-ups and sanitation services, normally scheduled for Thanksgiving day, will be performed on Wednesday, November 23. There will be...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
WJHG-TV

Thanksgiving Farmer’s Market

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Farmer’s Market invites you to a Thanksgiving market. Before the big holiday next Thursday, families can enjoy the market with some fun twists like a hay ride. The market opens at 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning McKenzie Park.
PANAMA CITY, FL
waltonoutdoors.com

DeFuniak Springs Christmas parade Dec. 10

The annual DeFuniak Springs Christmas parade will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 1:00 PM CST on Circle Drive at Lake DeFuniak. The parade is sponsored by The DeFuniak Springs Woman’s Club. To participate or more info email dfswomansclub@gmail.com or call Chris Guzowski at (850) 218-7327.
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WJHG-TV

Local teachers continue to rally for more pay

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local teachers are continuing to fight for more pay after rallying outside the Panama City Mall last week. Some Bay District Schools teachers were making their voices heard again at the Nelson School Board Building Monday evening. While there weren’t as many people, the ones who were showed just how passionate they are about getting our veteran teachers a pay raise.
PANAMA CITY, FL
niceville.com

Farmer veteran from Niceville is awarded Kubota tractor

NICEVILLE, Fla. – A farmer veteran living in Niceville has been awarded a Kubota tractor through Kubota’s “Geared to Give” program. Robert Bartleson, of Niceville, was handed the keys to his new MX Series utility tractor with TV personality and outdoorsman Willie Robertson at the Duck Commander Warehouse in West Monroe, Louisiana last week, according to an announcement by Kubota Tractor Corporation.
NICEVILLE, FL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy