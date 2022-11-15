ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brockton, AL

New Brockton, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in New Brockton.

The Elba High School basketball team will have a game with New Brockton High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

Elba High School
New Brockton High School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Middle School Girls Basketball

The Elba High School basketball team will have a game with New Brockton High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.

Elba High School
New Brockton High School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Middle School Boys Basketball

Related
wtvy.com

Dothan City Schools basketball attendance procedures reinforced

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Attendance procedures for upcoming Dothan home basketball games are being reinforced by Dothan City Schools. The procedures, according to a release from DCS, “are in the best interest of our student and community’s safety.”. The procedures include a Clear Bag Policy as well as...
DOTHAN, AL
AL.com

These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight

Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Thanksgiving garbage collection changes

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County, along with the city of Enterprise, have both released PSA’s for changes to their garbage collection schedule due to the Thanksgiving holiday. For Houston County, all trash that is normally collected on Wednesday and Thursday will be picked up on Wednesday, November 23,...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

ALERT: Coffee County road closed

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County road will be closed for gas line installation. On Monday, November 14, County Road 232 in Coffee County will be closed for gas line installation. The road will remain closed until further notice. Stay with WDHN News for updates.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Temporary lane closure on Honeysuckle Road

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The northbound lane of Honeysuckle Road near the Honeysuckle Road Congregation Church will be temporarily closed on Monday evening. On Monday, The Beaver Creek Sanitary Sewer Trunk Line Rehabilitation contractor will begin installing a small sewer bypass line at 9:00 p.m. The northbound lane of...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Colder air is moving into the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — After a single day in the middle 70s, we’ll dropping down into the middle 40s tonight as skies clear out a bit. Wednesday only climbs to the upper 50s with much drier conditions under partly sunny skies. Thursday will be exceptionally chilly. Morning lows...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan sewer line work for November 14 - 18

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The latest batch of sewer rehabilitation work was announced by the City of Dothan for the week of November 14 - 18. L & K Construction will be replacing sewer lines on Osceola Street between Pontiac Avenue and North Iroquois Avenue. Traffic at this time will be limited to locals only and no thru traffic.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan contractors begin local sewer line work

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Two City of Dothan contractors will begin working on sewer lines starting Monday. City Contractors will be performing sewer line rehabilitation work beginning Monday, November 14 through Friday, November 18. L & K Construction will begin replacing sewer lines on Osceola Street between Pontiac Avenue...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Difference between gun violence and random shootings

The Geneva Panthers hosted the Dothan Wolves tonight and the Lady Panthers take home the win. Dothan Wolves boys basketball takes home a win in their basketball season opener. Commissioners look to improve city safety after deadly shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. City commissioners praised Dothan police for their handling...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Wiregrass native named Director of Governmental Relations at Troy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy University alumnus William Filmore has been named Director of Governmental Relations at the university. Filmore, who is from Dale County, previously served as the Director of Legislative Affairs for AL Governor Kay Ivey. During his time with Gov. Ivey, he served as a senior staff advisor on both fiscal and policy decisions.
TROY, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan police chief reacts to parade shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Saturday morning, a shooting occurred at the National Peanut Festival Parade. One was killed and another injured. Dothan Police Chief Will Benny tells News 4 Dothan is not the small, sleepy town anymore that it once was years ago. Dothan has grown into a major...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Alabama hospitals struggle with money, staffing and more

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama hospitals are stressed with both financial and workforce issues, and they have been for years. The pandemic is not the cause of these issues, but it magnified for severity of the struggle’s healthcare workers face each day in the state, according to Dr. Don Williamson.
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Troy man found not guilty in 2020 murder trial

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Troy man, accused of killing someone near a Dothan club in 2020, has been found not guilty by a Houston County jury after a witness changed her story, per DA Patrick Jones. Demingus Montez Humphrey, of Troy, was accused of killing Cortez Hill near the...
TROY, AL
wdhn.com

Enterprise holding first holiday event of the season

ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)— Enterprise will be kicking off the city’s holiday events this weekend with a shindig that will make your “holi-days” spectacular. This Saturday, November 19, Enterprise will hold its Holiday Open House from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. During the event, local businesses along...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Pet of the Week: Gorgeous Giselle

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Melissa Gideon with the Dothan Animal Shelter joins News 4 Live at Lunch to introduce our latest Pet of the Week, 2-month-old Giselle. Giselle is a 2 year old tortoise shell coat cat with an inquisitive personality. Melissa Gideon tells News 4 that she loves to talk and be noisy but is very content in being a lap baby. Giselle has only been with the shelter for a couple of weeks but her sweet and loving nature is constant.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Judge denies bond for murder suspect McCraney

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suspected killer Coley McCraney will remain locked up until his April trial on charges that he shot two Dothan teens more than two decades ago. Dale County Circuit Judge William Filmore on Wednesday denied McCraney’s latest bond request and set the spring trial date. McCraney...
DOTHAN, AL
WSFA

Two wounded in Dothan shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - No charges are expected in a Dothan shooting on Tuesday that left two wounded. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people were shot in Dothan on Tuesday morning, but the extent of their injuries is not immediately known. Paramedics transported one of the victims from the crime...
DOTHAN, AL
