New Brockton, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in New Brockton.
The Elba High School basketball team will have a game with New Brockton High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.
Elba High School
New Brockton High School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Middle School Girls Basketball
The Elba High School basketball team will have a game with New Brockton High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.
Elba High School
New Brockton High School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Middle School Boys Basketball
