ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aubrey, TX

Aubrey, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Aubrey.

The McKinney North High School basketball team will have a game with Braswell High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

McKinney North High School
Braswell High School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Freshman Girls Basketball

The Ursuline Academy basketball team will have a game with Aubrey High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Ursuline Academy
Aubrey High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The McKinney North High School basketball team will have a game with Braswell High School on November 15, 2022, 15:45:00.

McKinney North High School
Braswell High School
November 15, 2022
15:45:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Cedar Hill High School teacher adds new meaning to the term 'winning'

CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — For the second time since Carlos Lynn became Cedar Hill High School's head football coach, the Longhorns did not make the playoffs. However, all he needs to do is take a stroll down the school hallway with his wife to put things in perspective."Watching her deal with the student frames the reality of what people go through every single day," Lynn said. "That helps you keep focus and no matter what you're dealing with, you keep moving and you stay positive."His wife, Antwanette Lynn, is a coach of a different kind, with a game plan...
CEDAR HILL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco ISD adopts 2023-24 attendance zone modifications

The Frisco ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved the 2023-24 attendance zones at its Monday night meeting. There were no changes made to the proposed rezoned elementary and middle school attendance zones presented to the board for vote on Monday from the zones discussed at a special meeting of the board of trustees on Nov. 7.
localnewsonly.com

Tragic loss for City of Keller

Former Councilman Terry Barker was one of the six men who were killed tragically in the midair collision on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Wings Over Dallas airshow. He was an Army veteran and had retired from American Airlines. Mr. Barker served on the Keller P&Z Commission from 1996-1999 and served two terms on the Keller City Council 1999-2003.
KELLER, TX
CW33

Dallas resident $1 million richer after Powerball win

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys might have lost, but it was nice to see the first-place Eagles lose to the Commanders on Monday Night Football, but that’s not the only thing a certain Dallasite is celebrating on Tuesday. The Texas Lottery reports a resident of Dallas has...
DALLAS, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

DeSoto ISD Reviews Altercation Caught on Camera Between Security, Students

Troubling video is at the heart of a DeSoto Independent School District investigation after district personnel says one member of a security team fired pepper-ball pellets at students. The district said it started at DeSoto High School with a fight in the cafeteria and escalated. A viewer sent NBC 5...
DESOTO, TX
Larry Lease

New Bank Opens on High School Campus Teaching Students about Finances

The bank has another branch at Allen High School and officers told us they are always talking to other schools about partnerships.Jonathan Cooper/Unsplash. Despite living in a technologically driven world, a physical bank has opened on the grounds of Little Elm High School, aimed at teaching a course in financial literacy. One student, Hailey Birch, told NBC 5 that as a manager at the branch, she's been challenged with not knowing anything about financial literacy. For her, it's more than just another class. Another student, Amanda Bonilla, told NBC 5:
LITTLE ELM, TX
ketr.org

Bridge projects along I-30, SH 224 to slow travel between Commerce and Greenville through January 2023

Travel between Commerce and Greenville is going to be slow going for the rest of 2022 thanks to two highway maintenance projects happening at the same time. This week, crews began work on the Interstate 30 bridge over the Sabine River on the east side of Greenville. Both eastbound and westbound traffic will be affected by work on this project in the coming weeks. Today the Greenville Herald Banner published an image from the Texas Department of Transportation showing traffic backed up on the eastbound side of I-30. A release from TxDOT says the I-30 project is scheduled to be completed in February 2023. And, for the time being, the old back way between Commerce and Greenville on State Highway 224 is also not a good option. Just east of Neylandville, the bridge over the South Sulphur River is being replaced entirely and that portion of State Highway 224 is closed in the immediate area. That project is scheduled to be completed in January 2023.
GREENVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Keller ISD could put armed employees at all campuses

KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – School district employees in the Keller ISD may be allowed to carry guns in schools, at meetings and at school events.The board of trustees was scheduled to preview the policy change Monday night, which would potentially put armed employees at all 42 of the district's campuses.Volunteers for the program would have to be licensed to carry a handgun, according to the proposed policy. They would also need to complete training in crisis intervention, hostage management, and only be allowed to use district approved firearms and ammunition.The policy change is different from what administrators recommended in a...
KELLER, TX
WFAA

DFW Weather: Timeline of Monday rain in North Texas

DALLAS — Quick look. Sunday will be dry and cool, but Monday will be cloudy, chilly, and rainy. Showers will be on the increase with rain very likely from the mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Keep reading for more details on timing, coverage, rainfall amounts, and who could see some wintry...
DALLAS, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy