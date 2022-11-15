ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, TX

Vernon, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The Hirschi High School basketball team will have a game with Vernon High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

Hirschi High School
Vernon High School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

KLAW 101

What is Lawton Public Schools’ Snow Policy?

As the first winter storm approaches Lawton, and the weekend is nowhere in sight, we have to make plans on just what to do if we get a substantial amount of snow. I'm on call to pick up my Granddaughter from school today, and I've been watching the weather forecasts almost nonstop. I am confident in my driving abilities for driving on snow, but I hate the idea of any of my littles riding a bus in this weather. Again, I have the utmost respect for the drivers in the Lawton Public Schools hire, however, no quite so confident in the Lawton driver population.
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Christmas comes early for Wichita Falls woman

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the weather we’ve been seeing lately, it’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas. But for one local woman Christmas is already here. “Deb was the first person that came to my mind,” a friend of Deb Frazier, Pam Alexander said, So far 2022 has been a tough year for […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Familiar face takes over Vernon Police Department

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — A familiar face in the city of Vernon is now tasked with leading its police department. “This community is home for us,” new Vernon Chief of Police Wayne Hodges said. Originally from Shawnee, Oklahoma, Hodges has lived in the city of Vernon for the past 23 years, a little more than 20 […]
VERNON, TX
newschannel6now.com

Fendy is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center stopped by News channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to our Pet of the Week. Fendy is a sweet dog who wants to join your family. Animal services officials said a home with no cats would be best for her.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFPD investigating after multiple guns stolen

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after the Texoma Armory was burglarized early Wednesday morning. Unknown suspects reportedly entered the store around 2:53 a.m. and stole multiple guns. If you have any information on this crime, you can report tips to Wichita Falls Crime...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Victims’ conditions released in fatal Loop 11 crash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Three people are in critical condition following Thursday’s deadly Loop 11 wreck that killed one person. As of Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, the Wichita Falls police said the driver of the Cadillac, identified as 36-year-old Patricia Flores, is in stable but critical condition at United Regional. The two-year-old passenger is in […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Police seek teen for aggravated robbery

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police are asking for the public’s help in finding a teen they say was involved in an armed robbery and shooting on Pearl Avenue on November 4, 2022. Emily Wolf, 17, is described as about 5’3″, 105 pounds with red hair and green eyes. The first suspect in the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Third execution date for Stephen Barbee may be stayed

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the third time in three years, a man convicted of murdering a pregnant former Wichita Falls woman and her 7-year-old son may be avoiding his latest execution date. 55-year-old Stephen Barbee has been on death row since February, 2006 awaiting execution for the 2005 suffocation deaths of Rider graduate Lisa […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Universal blood type affected by supply chain issues

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A shortage of blood bags caused by ongoing supply chain issues in the United States is affecting the Texas Blood Institutes’ supply of units of blood type O-negative, the universal donor. O-negative is the only universal blood type, meaning O-negative blood can be transfused in an emergency to any recipient, regardless […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
