Pekin, IL

Pekin, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The Glenwood High School basketball team will have a game with Pekin High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

Glenwood High School
Pekin High School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Sophomore Girls Basketball

25newsnow.com

25 Sports High School Monday - November 14, 2022

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - The high school girls basketball season kicked off its season on Monday with plenty of area teams taking to the court. In the Intercity Tournament, Normal Community defeats Normal U-High 54-27, and Bloomington Central Catholic narrowly defeats Bloomington 46-40. Fieldcrest opens its season with high hopes after a fourth-place finish in state last season. The Knights cruised to a 62-20 over Dwight in the Flanagan Tournament.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

High School Football Quarterfinals Rewind, plus snowy Jim Dandy

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - Saturday was a very memorable day for both Peoria High and Pekin, but also very different outcomes for the Lions and Dragons. Peoria High head coach Tim Thornton took his Lions south to Mascoutah and saw his team fall behind 21-14 before a big second half rally. The Lions outscored Mascoutah 22-0 in the second half. Peoria High running back Malachi Washington had 4 touchdowns as Peoria High is now one of four teams left in Class 5A. The Lions are one win away from the state title game. They will host Morris Saturday in the semifinals.
PEORIA, IL
1027superhits.com

Morton Marching Band earns highest ranking ever at nationals

MORTON, Ill. — A historic marching season ends on a high note. The Morton High School Marching Band wrapped up their season at the Bands of America Grand National Championships in Indianapolis over the weekend with a 2nd place finish in Class AA, their highest ranking ever at the national competition.
MORTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Snowfall Reports: November 15th, 2022

4.0″ – Galesburg. 0.9″ – Bloomington (CIRA) For the most part the forecast panned out as expected. The one area that exceeded expectations was in northern Fulton and southern Knox Counties where 3-4 inches were observed. During my Monday night Facebook Live, I mentioned that there may be a localized band of heavier snow south of I-74, but I thought this would end up a little further south. This resulted in amounts south of a Canton to Bloomington line being a little less than expected.
FULTON COUNTY, IL
nodq.com

Update on the incident involving Scarlett and a female fan at WWE live event

As previously noted, there was an incident involving Scarlett and a female fan during the Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross match at Saturday night’s WWE live event in Peoria, IL. Security and police were reportedly called after a woman threw her drink at Scarlett. In an update, the Peoria...
WAND TV

Buyers officially close on Benedictine University Campus in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Board of Directors of Preservation, Inc. announced on Tuesday, they have officially closed on the Benedictine Property. Preservation, Inc posted to Facebook Tuesday evening stating " The campus is now back in the hands of people that will love and protect Ursuline for many years to come."
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

East Peoria approves new fire station

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Peoria Council approved a new fire station on Centennial Drive Tuesday. The council approved the special use permit for the new station unanimously. The new fire station will be built on land owned by Illinois Central College, which has offered a long-term...
EAST PEORIA, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Illinois that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Buddy Guy to perform at Peoria Civic Center

PEORIA, Ill. – He’s not from there, but a legend in blues music who’s called Chicago home for decades is going back on the road one more time, and he’ll stop in Peoria. Buddy Guy will bring his “Damn Right Farewell” tour to the Peoria Civic...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Gas prices decline in Peoria-Pekin area

PEORIA, Ill. – Don’t tell some gas stations in Peoria, but both AAA and GasBuddy.com say the price of gas took a bit of a drop in the last week. AAA’s Peoria-Pekin Metro average as of Monday sits at nearly $4.15 a gallon — a decrease of a little more than 13 cents from a week ago.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Nine-vehicle crash shuts down major road in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department said a stretch of Veterans Parkway is shut down Wednesday evening due to a nine-vehicle crash, amidst several other crashes on that road. The crash that has the road shut down happened near the Bunn Street overpass. The closure affects both north and southbound Veterans Parkway between […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wjbc.com

City of Bloomington provides update on Washington St. road closure

BLOOMINGTON – With the ongoing environmental cleanup at the Nicor Bloomington Gas Manufactured Gas Plant on Washington Street the City of Bloomington is aware the prolonged street closure in the area is an inconvenience to many. It was discovered that Washington Street’s underlying soils may no longer be stable....
BLOOMINGTON, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Live blog: Snow falling in Central Illinois

Meteorologists are predicting snowfall on Tuesday, November 15. This is a live blog of stories and social media posts:. Listen for coverage on WILL-AM 580 + FM 90.9 between 6-9am and 4-7pm. Also, follow meteorologist Andrew Pritchard here: Chambana Weather. Check current road conditions on Illinois highways here: IDOT Winter Conditions.
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/15/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) Energy companies nation-and-worldwide, including Ameren Illinois, are coming together this week for Utility Scam Awareness Day. Tomorrow’s promotional event is designed to raise awareness about utility scams and educate customers before they become scam victims. Ameren officials say recent scams involve demand for an immediate cash app payment for a new smart meter or to wipe away a customer’s full amount due. No such action by Ameren or other utility companies is taken by phone but only by mail.
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Developer wants to build sports complex in Pekin

PEKIN, Ill. – A local developer wants some land owned by the City of Pekin so that it can be turned into a sports complex and more. Casey Baldovini says he’s been working on plans for the last six months for some land on Route 98 to be a multi-sport complex.
PEKIN, IL
977wmoi.com

Monmouth Police Respond to Stabbing in M-R High School Parking Lot

On November 16, 2022 at approximately 11:56am, officers responded to the Monmouth-Roseville High School parking lot in 300 block of W. 1st Ave. in reference to a stabbing. Officers determined there was an altercation between two juveniles which resulted in one juvenile receiving a stab wound. This juvenile is being treated at OSF Holy Family Medical Center with a non life-threatening wound. The suspect juvenile is in Monmouth Police custody.
MONMOUTH, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Winter Weather Advisory: First multi-inch snowfall of the season expected Tuesday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — After a strong cold front brought winter-like temperatures to Central Illinois late last week, the area is now in-line for it’s first multi-inch snowfall of the season on Tuesday. With impacts to the Tuesday morning commute expected, the National Weather Service has placed all of Central Illinois within a Winter Weather Advisory from 12 am to 12 pm Tuesday, November 15th.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Hundreds join Peoria’s women-led hiking group

PEORIA (25 News Now) - ‘Hike it Like it’s Hot’ started around one year ago but has already amassed over 700 members. It started when the group’s founder, Tara Vornkahl, returned to Peoria after spending some years traveling. She’d become an avid hiker and was excited to hike alongside some women who also shared the same love for the hobby but was not able to find a group that catered to only women, so she made one herself. Vornkahl said the group allowed women to feel safe and encourage each other to try new trails.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: Fire damages 2 homes in Peoria Heights

UPDATE (12 a.m.) - The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of a fire that damaged two homes in Peoria Heights Monday night. “No information is available about injuries at this time,” the Peoria Heights Fire Department said in a news release. The call came in...
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
Highschool Basketball Pro

High school basketball game info.

