Irving, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The bank has another branch at Allen High School and officers told us they are always talking to other schools about partnerships.Jonathan Cooper/Unsplash. Despite living in a technologically driven world, a physical bank has opened on the grounds of Little Elm High School, aimed at teaching a course in financial literacy. One student, Hailey Birch, told NBC 5 that as a manager at the branch, she's been challenged with not knowing anything about financial literacy. For her, it's more than just another class. Another student, Amanda Bonilla, told NBC 5:

LITTLE ELM, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO