Irving, TX

Irving, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The Parish Episcopal School basketball team will have a game with Cistercian Prep School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

Parish Episcopal School
Cistercian Prep School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

University of Dallas News

Meet the freshmen on the men’s basketball team

With the start of basketball season, the freshmen on the men’s basketball team at the University of Dallas are already displaying their dedication to their sport, their team and their school. With nine incoming players, they all have high hopes for their season and plan on playing to win.
IRVING, TX
CW33

Dallas resident $1 million richer after Powerball win

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys might have lost, but it was nice to see the first-place Eagles lose to the Commanders on Monday Night Football, but that’s not the only thing a certain Dallasite is celebrating on Tuesday. The Texas Lottery reports a resident of Dallas has...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Highlander School to close after 57 years

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Jill Reed’s announcement came as a shock to assembled teachers and parents. After 57 years teaching students in preschool through sixth grade, Highlander School will close its doors at the end of this school year. “On behalf of the entire Reed/Woodring family, we have found...
DALLAS, TX
aisd.net

Sisters subbed in Arlington ISD, now full-time teachers

If you’re not sure what it takes to be a substitute teacher in the Arlington ISD, you can always ask Duff Elementary fourth-grade teacher Tori Kennedy for some advice. If that’s not good enough, you can head over to Butler Elementary where second-grade teacher Yssa Gilmore would probably offer up some similar tips.
ARLINGTON, TX
QSR magazine

Salad and Go Announces Five Openings in Dallas-Forth Worth Market

Salad and Go, an emerging quick-service industry disruptor committed to revolutionizing fast food, announced today five new locations coming before the end of the year to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Of the five new openings, four mark the brand’s first-time entry into their respective cities of Grand Prairie, Allen, Rockwall...
ALLEN, TX
Larry Lease

New Bank Opens on High School Campus Teaching Students about Finances

The bank has another branch at Allen High School and officers told us they are always talking to other schools about partnerships.Jonathan Cooper/Unsplash. Despite living in a technologically driven world, a physical bank has opened on the grounds of Little Elm High School, aimed at teaching a course in financial literacy. One student, Hailey Birch, told NBC 5 that as a manager at the branch, she's been challenged with not knowing anything about financial literacy. For her, it's more than just another class. Another student, Amanda Bonilla, told NBC 5:
LITTLE ELM, TX
dmagazine.com

Michelle Mackey Painted the Barrow Family Gas Station

Clyde Barrow’s family once owned a service station in West Dallas, at 1221 Singleton Blvd., in a neighborhood called the Devil’s Back Porch. That structure stood until April, when it was hastily bulldozed before the city’s Landmark Commission could intervene. Given the long lead times of a...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Pizzana opens on Knox Street in Dallas

Celebrity pastry chef Candace Nelson has moved on from fancy cupcakes to fancy pizza. She teamed up with a Naples, Italy native to open Pizzana. Nelson, who founded the cupcake empire Sprinkles, launched Pizzana in California. Now there's a location opening on Knox Street in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
K12@Dallas

Judge Louis A. Bedford, Jr. Law Academy renaming marks the start of a new era

Students, staff and community members gathered to celebrate the renaming of the former William Hawley Atwell Law Academy Saturday, Nov. 12. The school was officially renamed in honor of Louis Bedford, the first Black judge to serve in Dallas County. This milestone celebration featured remarks from two of Bedford’s children, Angela Bedford Walker and Louis A. Bedford III, as well as District 6 Trustee Joyce Foreman, and Deputy Chief of Teaching and Learning Michele Broughton.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texan Woman's University to Cover Full Tuition for Some Students

Texas Woman's University will cover tuition and additional fees for Texas students who qualify for federal financial aid, the university announced on Nov. 10. The Zero Tuition Guarantee will be offered to first-time or transfer students who enroll full-time at TWU and are eligible for Federal Pell Grants. "This is...
DENTON, TX
