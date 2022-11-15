ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, NC

Smithfield, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Smithfield.

The Friendship Christian School basketball team will have a game with Neuse Charter School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

Friendship Christian School
Neuse Charter School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Friendship Christian School basketball team will have a game with Neuse Charter School on November 15, 2022, 13:00:00.

Friendship Christian School
Neuse Charter School
November 15, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mount Olive Tribune

Southern Wayne football coach dismissed

DUDLEY — Southern Wayne administrators have reportedly dismissed Frank Coston as head varsity football coach. The decision occurred last Tuesday. Coston guided the Saints to a 3-7 record, including a season-ending victory over county rival Charles B. Aycock. The five-point triumph snapped a 41-game skid in conference play. Since...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

ECU football’s latest bowl projections after Week 11

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With just two weeks left in the regular season, it’s time to check out the latest bowl projections for the East Carolina University football team. The Pirates are bowl eligible for the second straight season. ECU is 6-4 overall and 3-3 in American Athletic Conference play this season. They’re set to […]
GREENVILLE, NC
AllTarHeels

Simeon Wilcher to make it official with UNC Basketball

After committing to Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program last October, five-star combo guard Simeon Wilcher is set to make it official with the Tar Heels. Wilcher will sign his National Letter of Intent on Tuesday, solidifying his plans to join fellow 2023 commit Zayden High in Chapel Hill next fall.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
nsjonline.com

Hubert Davis rips lackluster Tar Heels

CHAPEL HILL — After a lackluster opening win over UNC Wilmington, North Carolina coach Hubert Davis blamed his team’s performance on nerves and rust. After UNC repeated the sluggish performance against Charleston, he questioned his team’s toughness, calling them “soft” in the locker room. “They...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
multihousingnews.com

Brazos Residential Acquires 2 North Carolina Assets

The purchase of these two assets brings the company's total acquisitions for this year to 14. Brazos Residential LLC, has acquired two properties in Rocky Mount and Fayetteville, N.C. Jefferies Cove Apartments and Briarwood Apartments have more than 400 units total. The sales price for the deals was not disclosed.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

City of Goldsboro celebrating 175th anniversary

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Goldsboro is marking its demisemiseptcentennial with a celebration this weekend. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Goldsboro Event Center, 1501 S. Slocumb St. This event is free and open to the public. The 175th...
GOLDSBORO, NC
ncdot.gov

N.C. 59 Is Eliminated in Cumberland County

​FAYETTEVILLE – North Carolina 59 is being eliminated in Cumberland County. The state route consists of only about 8 miles and courses through portions of Hope Mills and Fayetteville, as the blue line on this Google map shows. At the request of both municipalities, the N.C. Department of Transportation...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
railpace.com

R. J. Corman Railroad Company, LLC Announces Agreement to Purchase 19th Railroad

R. J. Corman Railroad Company, LLC announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase a 43-mile railroad branch and lease a 20-mile branch from Norfolk Southern Corporation, adding its 19th railroad to its operational portfolio. The closing is subject to customary regulatory approvals. The newly created Raleigh...
RALEIGH, NC
wcti12.com

Four dead following collision on Highway 70

Goldsboro, Wayne County — Authorities have released the names of those who were killed in a fatal collision on Highway 70 Sunday night. It happened near the Lenoir/Wayne County line. A small SUV was driving the wrong way and hit another vehicle head on. The driver of the SUV...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy