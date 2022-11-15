Vinemont, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

CULLMAN, Ala. – Thousands packed into Cullman’s Warehouse District and surrounding area to get a glimpse of something special Sunday. The three-day Christmas in the Warehouse District event culminated along First and Second Avenues, which were lined many people deep as the Budweiser Clydesdales bestowed their colossal and graceful presence along the historic streets of Cullman. The famous horses were in Alabama from Nov. 10-13, with stops in Birmingham, Hoover and Cullman. Merchants along the route held their holiday open houses, highlighting Christmas décor and displaying gift selections. Warehouse District shop owners reported a huge turnout for the early shopping season. Some, like Kernel Kullman, even found it necessary to close on Monday to replenish supplies. Christmas in the Warehouse District was sponsored by Byars Wright Insurance, First Federal Mortgage, R.E. Garrison Trucking, Platform, Monograms Plus and Nomadic Threads and is just the first of many holiday events coming to Cullman. Look for our holiday edition of Community Matters magazine for a list of upcoming holiday events. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

CULLMAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO