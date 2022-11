Miss Roanoke Valley 2023 winnersMiss Roanoke Valley Facebook Screenshot. Behind the scenes of the Miss Roanoke Valley Pageant. The Miss Roanoke Valley Pageant was held on Saturday night November 11 at the Dumas Center for Artistic and Cultural Development which is located at 108 ist Street near Downtown Roanoke. The image above shows the 2022 and 2023 winners and the evening was a success, sort of. The talent of these local ladies is amazing and the winners receive scholarships along with their crowns but there is a story behind the smiles.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO