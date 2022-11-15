ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Nashville.

The Antioch High School basketball team will have a game with University School of Nashville on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

Antioch High School
University School of Nashville
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Merrol Hyde Magnet School basketball team will have a game with Valor Collegiate Academy on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Merrol Hyde Magnet School
Valor Collegiate Academy
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

