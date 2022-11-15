ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

Nampa, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Nampa.

The New Plymouth High School basketball team will have a game with Liberty Charter School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

New Plymouth High School
Liberty Charter School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Middle School Girls Basketball

The Nampa High School basketball team will have a game with Skyview High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.

Nampa High School
Skyview High School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Freshman Girls Basketball

The Borah High School basketball team will have a game with Ridgevue High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.

Borah High School
Ridgevue High School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Freshman Girls Basketball

Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming Football: News and notes ahead of Boise State

LARAMIE -- If you had this mid-November meeting between Wyoming and Boise State circled as being the biggest game in the conference this fall, go out and buy a lottery ticket immediately. Let's be real, you didn't. I didn't. Craig Bohl didn't. Featuring one of the youngest rosters in the...
LARAMIE, WY
Post Register

Optum Idaho "Give Cold Feet the Boot" gives winter boots to elementary schools

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Optum Idaho's "Give Cold Feet the Boot" campaign returns again this year, it's fourth annual partnership with D&B Supply, North 40 Outfitters, and CAL Ranch to provide students at ten Idaho elementary schools a free pair of warm boots and socks. Unfortunately, thousands of Idaho...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Drivers Are Sick And Tired Of One Particular Street

I’ll be straight up with you – I live in south Boise and have only been in Idaho for roughly a year. While I’m not technically “new”, I’m still relatively fresh and still immersing myself in the community I want to learn so much about. You know, the important things – the history, the people, the way of life, and one of the most important things of all?
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Suspect in Michael Vaughan Case Made TikTok Near Child’s Flyers

The State of Idaho and now the nation are feeling heavy hearts this week as investigators say they believe they have credible information on the long-standing Michael Vaughan case in Fruitland, Idaho. For multiple days now, both Fruitland Police and Idaho State Police departments have been digging in the backyard of a Fruitland, Idaho home where they believe remains may be found--police dogs have also consistently been on the site.
FRUITLAND, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise City Council denies appeal against industrial park

BOISE, Idaho — Boise City Councilmembers denied Blue Valley Mobile Home Park’s most recent appeal against a 1.2-million square foot industrial park during a meeting Tuesday night. The developers, Lincoln Property Company, plan for the industrial park to include seven warehouses. The warehouses will sit adjacent to the...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Steelhead stocking in the Boise River announced

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho Fish and Game report that Steelhead are headed to the Boise River on November, 18th. 125 steelhead fish will be stocked in the Boise River at five different locations: Glenwood Bridge, Americana Bridge, Below the Broadway Avenue Bridge, West Parkcenter Bridge, and Barber park.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Remarkable ‘Lost in Christmas’ Maze Is Coming Back to Nampa, Idaho This Year

Just because the temperatures have plummeted and your pumpkins have gotten a little squishy, doesn’t mean that straw maze season has to end!. From mid-September through Halloween night, Shindig Farms in Nampa hosts an epic straw maze that keeps families wandering around eight-foot-tall twists and turns for anywhere from 45-90 minutes. On Saturday nights in October, they unleashed ghouls, goblins and creepy clowns into the maze to scare up some hair-raising Halloween fun.
NAMPA, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Can This Viral TikTok Hack Destroy Your Windshield on Cold Boise Mornings?

If you live somewhere with uncovered parking, how much extra time do you figure into your morning routine to scrape your windshield?. Not all of us are lucky enough to live somewhere with a garage big enough for all the vehicles that the family needs to get to and from work, school or childcare. And not all of us are lucky enough to have an autostart that we can click from our key chains or activate from our phones. If your car is uncovered overnight, you’ve got to factor in at least an extra five minutes to scrape that windshield.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Should Idaho Secede And Be Its Own Country?

If you have ever browsed the comment section for any Boise radio station, TV station, news outlet, or blog, you're bound to see something along the lines of:. We want Idaho the way it uuuuused to be! We don't want no darn Californians comin' in and muckin' up the place! They should go back where they caaaame from!
BOISE, ID
Daily Mail

Idaho woman arrested in connection with the disappearance of five-year-old Michael Vaughan posted TikTok in front of his missing poster months after he vanished- while cops continue to dig up her backyard in search for remains

A woman arrested this week in connection to the disappearance of an Idaho boy can be seen in front of a fridge displaying a poster of the missing child just months after he vanished, newly revealed TikToks show. Sarah Wondra, 35, was arrested on Monday and charged with failure to...
FRUITLAND, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

19 Times Boise Drivers Showed No Hope For Humanity

With holiday traveling ramping up, more of us will be venturing onto the roads of Treasure Valley to get to our holiday destination. Whether it's out-of-state or up the road on 84, one thing is for sure - you will have to encounter your fellow holiday travelers on the roads of the Treasure Valley.
BOISE, ID
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

