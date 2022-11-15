Nampa, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Nampa.
The New Plymouth High School basketball team will have a game with Liberty Charter School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.
New Plymouth High School
Liberty Charter School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Middle School Girls Basketball
The Nampa High School basketball team will have a game with Skyview High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.
Nampa High School
Skyview High School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Freshman Girls Basketball
The Borah High School basketball team will have a game with Ridgevue High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.
Borah High School
Ridgevue High School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Freshman Girls Basketball
Comments / 0