Clarksville, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville is pleased to add Tennova Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine to the Tennova Medical Group family. Located at 1810 Madison St. in Clarksville, the clinic is served by long-time resident and physician Dr. William Beauchamp. Joining Beauchamp at the clinic is Josh Thornhill, certified physician assistant. Tennova Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine specializes in the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of orthopaedic diseases and injuries. Services include joint replacement surgery, arthritis care, hand, foot and ankle surgery, pain management, sports medicine and more.
