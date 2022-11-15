ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, VA

New Castle, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in New Castle.

The Floyd County High School basketball team will have a game with Craig County High School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00.

Floyd County High School
Craig County High School
November 15, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Floyd County High School basketball team will have a game with Craig County High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.

Floyd County High School
Craig County High School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Highschool Basketball Pro

Christiansburg, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice

CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WVNS

Princeton HS Head Football Coach Chris Pedigo steps down

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A local Head Coach of a high school football team who made the playoffs has stepped away from the gridiron. Head Coach Chris Pedigo, of the Princeton Tigers stepped away from the program after Princeton’s close first round loss to George Washington HS in the 2022 WV State Playoffs. Princeton lost […]
PRINCETON, WV
thecarrollnews.com

New scorer’s table on the way

Thanks to donations from a pair of local banks, Carroll County High School will have a new scorer’s table for wrestling, volleyball and basketball games. Skyline National Bank of Hillsville and First Community Bank both made donations to the project. Carroll County Athletic Director Darrin Matthews said the scorer’s table will replace the current table, which is around two decades old.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Maroon Tide Shutout Chargers In Regional First Round

In the Class 1, Region C high school football first round on Thursday, the Galax Maroon Tide (7-3) shutout the Bath County Chargers (4-7), 49-0. It was the first time this season that the Chargers were shutout in a game. The Chargers offense was held to a season-low of 25 yards, while Wyatt Campbell who had a sensational sophomore season, was held to just 11 yards passing. While the Chargers season came to an end at 4-7, it marked the first time since the 2018 season that the Chargers won at least four games. The program will be a team to lookout for...
BATH COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia school districts share grants for security updates

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/PCPS & MCPS Releases) - Many school districts throughout the Commonwealth will receive part of $12 million in grants for security updates, according to Pulaski County Public Schools. Pulaski County and Roanoke County received the largest grants in the area, $250,000 each, which is the maximum allowed by...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
lootpress.com

Princeton announces second annual “Make It Sparkle, Princeton!”

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Princeton’s Community Improvement Commission’s Second Annual “Make It Sparkle, Princeton!” contest is once again offering cash prizes to businesses within city limits that decorate their storefronts for the holidays. Any business that has a brick & mortar location...
PRINCETON, WV
pcpatriot.com

Pulaski County Schools to receive grant for security equipment

Friday it was announced that Pulaski County Public Schools is one of several schools located throughout the Commonwealth that will receive part of $12 million in grants for security updates. Pulaski County and Roanoke County received the largest grants in the area, $250,000 each, which is the maximum allowed by...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Moneta campground OK’d; Hardy RV campsite denied

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 7 approved a special-use permit to allow Spring Lake Farm in Moneta to have a campground and conference center but denied a rezoning application and special-use permit for a proposed RV campsite in Hardy. Jordan Mitchell, director of community development, presented info...
MONETA, VA
WSLS

Wintry wind continues at times through the rest of the week

ROANOKE, Va. – Following a raw and damp Tuesday, Wednesday features at least some improvements. One of which is that we’ll see some breaks of sun during the afternoon. The other is that temperatures won’t be quite as low. Highs mainly reach into the 40s with even...
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

Roanoke City #2 Crime Capital Of Virginia

As reported by James C. Sherlock here in Bacon’s Rebellion, and shared below by agreement, many residents of the Old Dominion may be surprised to learn that the quaint, historic colonial river town and home of Mary Washington University, Fredericksburg, is also the crime capital of Virginia. Sherlock based his findings on research from 2021 […]
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Valley Metro begins service at new bus station

ROANOKE, Va. – Last year, Valley Metro announced that it had gotten a new home. Now, the Star City is one step closer to seeing the new transit become a reality. On Monday, Nov. 14, Valley Metro began service at the Third Street Station, which is located at the corner of Salem Avenue and 3rd Street in downtown Roanoke.
ROANOKE, VA
Virginian Review

AHPS to be closed Nov. 15 due to Weather Advisory

LOW MOOR (VR) — Alleghany Highlands Public Schools will be closed today, Tuesday, Nov. 15,2022, due to the possibility of icy weather conditions in the northern part of Alleghany County. The decision to close schools is based on National Weather Service forecasts, and the overallsafety of our students and staff. The post AHPS to be closed Nov. 15 due to Weather Advisory appeared first on The Virginian Review.
Virginian Review

The Alleghany Foundation announces receipt of $3 Million Gift from MacKenzie Scott

The Alleghany Foundation is pleased to announce receipt of a generous gift of $3 million from writer and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. “Board members are humbled, grateful and excited by receiving this news,” stated Dr. Susan W. Rollinson, President, The Alleghany Foundation Board of Directors. “There are so many groups around the country performing great work that being recognized in our small, rural community is an affirmation of the ongoing activities supported by The Alleghany Foundation and the efforts of our local organizations and community leaders,” she added. “In speaking about the foundation’s work over the years,” said Mary Fant Donnan,...
COVINGTON, VA
