ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Lakeland, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The Keswick Christian High School basketball team will have a game with Lakeland Christian School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

Keswick Christian High School
Lakeland Christian School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

New Port Richey, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Gulf High School basketball team will have a game with River Ridge High School on November 16, 2022, 15:00:01. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
Scorebook Live

'Bossy' Pitts scores 28 in Bartow debut

LAKELAND, FLORIDA – Just call her “Bossy,” it fits, and everyone else does. Dariasia Pitts made her Bartow debut Tuesday night and Tenoroc fans were probably glad to see her leave their gym when it was all done. The 6-foot-1 sophomore power forward – who camps out more like a center – scored 28 ...
BARTOW, FL
lancerledger.com

Lakeland Football: Lancers Believe Adversity Will Breed a Bright Future

The 2022 season was not an ideal one for the Lancers on the gridiron. The boys stumbled out to an 0-3 start and were really never able to gain enough momentum to salvage a turnaround. Ultimately, the team finished the regular season with a final record of 2-6, leaving them without a playoff berth for the second time in three seasons (2020 voided, no state playoff). Although this season would not be considered a success in the standings, there are plenty of reasons for optimism moving forward.
LAKELAND, FL
wmfe.org

Bethune Cookman and Florida A&M will face off at the Florida Classic a week after Nicole

Bethune Cookman and Florida A&M Universities will face off at Camping World Stadium on Saturday for the Florida Classic, marking 25 years of the matchup in Orlando. But this year, the big weekend comes after 2 storms hit Volusia County and Central Florida hard this hurricane season. WMFE’s Talia Blake caught up with BCU’s interim president Lawrence Drake to talk about the economic impact of Classic weekend.
ORLANDO, FL
businessobserverfl.com

World Series runner-up buys Clearwater shopping center

The Philadelphia Phillies aren’t getting a World Series ring, but the team is getting a piece of property next to its training facility in Clearwater. And by get, we mean it paid $22.5 million for the retail development, about $3.5 million less than what it pays for a year of Bryce Harper’s services.
CLEARWATER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Purple alert issued for Lakeland woman last seen days ago

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Florida purple alert has been issued for 56-year-old Lisa-Marie Martin-LaFave, the Lakeland Police Department said in a news release. Martin-LaFave was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, near Rockingham Road in Lakeland. Authorities believe she's traveling in a 2018 white Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk with Florida tag Z25DTY.
LAKELAND, FL
iheart.com

Meet Dana McKay, WFLA's New Morning Show Co-Host

Allow myself to introduce... myself. I'm Dana McKay, the new co-host of AM Tampa Bay with Jack Harris and The Ryan Gorman Show. While I didn't grow up here in Florida, I consider Tampa Bay to be my home now. This is my third time moving to the Sunshine State and I have no plans to leave again. I live in Riverview with my husband Rick and our 10-year-old son Rocco. I also have an 18-year-old daughter, Kyla, who lives in Boston where she's a student at Emerson College.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A crash early Tuesday morning in Polk County left one person dead and two others injured, Florida Highway Patrol reports. It all started around 1:38 a.m. when an SUV was traveling westbound in the outside lane of Interstate 4 behind a sedan. The SUV reportedly...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy