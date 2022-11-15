Manassas Park, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Manassas Park.
The Seton School basketball team will have a game with Manassas Park High School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00.
Seton School
Manassas Park High School
November 15, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Seton School basketball team will have a game with Manassas Park High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.
Seton School
Manassas Park High School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
