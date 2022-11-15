ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas Park, VA

Manassas Park, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Manassas Park.

The Seton School basketball team will have a game with Manassas Park High School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00.

Seton School
Manassas Park High School
November 15, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Seton School basketball team will have a game with Manassas Park High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.

Seton School
Manassas Park High School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

