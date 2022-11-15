ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City, AL

Phenix City, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Jefferson Davis High School basketball team will have a game with Central-Phenix City High School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00.

Jefferson Davis High School
Central-Phenix City High School
November 15, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

