Gardendale, AL

Gardendale, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Gardendale.

The Leeds High School basketball team will have a game with Gardendale High School on November 15, 2022, 14:25:00.

Leeds High School
Gardendale High School
November 15, 2022
14:25:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Leeds High School basketball team will have a game with Gardendale High School on November 15, 2022, 15:55:00.

Leeds High School
Gardendale High School
November 15, 2022
15:55:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

