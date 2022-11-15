Gardendale, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Gardendale.
The Leeds High School basketball team will have a game with Gardendale High School on November 15, 2022, 14:25:00.
Leeds High School
Gardendale High School
November 15, 2022
14:25:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Leeds High School basketball team will have a game with Gardendale High School on November 15, 2022, 15:55:00.
Leeds High School
Gardendale High School
November 15, 2022
15:55:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
Comments / 1