Smiths Station, AL

Union Springs, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The Smiths Station High School basketball team will have a game with Bullock County High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

Smiths Station High School
Bullock County High School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

Highschool Basketball Pro

Phenix City, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Jefferson Davis High School basketball team will have a game with Central-Phenix City High School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00.
PHENIX CITY, AL
montgomeryindependent.com

City of Montgomery Department of Parks and Recreation City Wide Youth Basketball League

The City of Montgomery Department of Parks and Recreation invites Montgomery youth to register for the City Wide Youth Basketball League. The basketball league is available to boys and girls in four age divisions: 8u, 10u, 12u and 14u. There is a cost of $25 per player. All registrations, practices and games will take place in one of the city’s community centers.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Prattville, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Autaugaville High School basketball team will have a game with Prattville Christian Academy on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.
PRATTVILLE, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Wetumpka basketball sweeps Elmore County in home opener

Elmore County had no answer for Wetumpka’s Zariah Fannin on Tuesday night.  Fannin, Wetumpka’s star senior, scored 25 points as the Lady Indians beat Elmore County, 66-24, in Wetumpka’s home opener. Fannin scored 17 of her 25 points in the first half as Wetumpka (3-1) jumped out...
WETUMPKA, AL
WSFA

Trenholm State Community College opens 2nd truck driving school

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Trenholm State Community College is actively training truck drivers to help aid the truck driver shortage the nation is still facing. Now, the community college is expanding its efforts with a second training site. “We know there is a continuous need of our truck...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

New family, same old family tradition at Wetumpka's Skatezone 2000

Perdue’s hope to continue legacy of Skatezone built by the Cole family. For more than two decades Skatezone 2000 has provided entertainment for the youth of Wetumpka and beyond. Now another family is continuing the tradition of clean family fun — Gardner and Tina Perdue. The Perdues were...
WETUMPKA, AL
flywareagle.com

Two commits favoring Auburn football after official visit

It was a big weekend on the Plains with the official opening of the football-only facility, the ramping up of the NIL collective, and Coach Caddy’s first home game as interim head coach of Auburn football. As the last SEC game to be played at Jordan-Hare this season, it was the perfect time for a bunch of recruits to flock to campus.
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Montgomery Public Schools to hold first ever district wide science fair

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is hosting its first-ever elementary science fair Tuesday. Elementary Schools from across the district already held individual, school-wide science fairs. Now, the winners from those schools brought their projects to the ASU Acadome for judging. This is a partnership between MPS RISE, Alabama Technology in Motion, and Alabama State University.
WTVM

Auburn’s Swann Mobile Home Park residents forced to move

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Dozens of people living at Swann’s Mobile Home Park are being forced to find a new place to live after getting a 30-day notice that the landlord is selling the property. The trailer park has been home to some for twenty years. The resident I...
AUBURN, AL
wtvy.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Coffee County road closure

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to the Coffee County Commission, beginning Monday, November 14, County Road 232 will be closed for gas line installation until further notice. Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through this area. Updates on the installation will be provided when information becomes available. Subscribe...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night

Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
ALABAMA STATE
