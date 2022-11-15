ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelham, AL

Pelham, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Pelham.

The Bessemer City High School basketball team will have a game with Pelham High School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00.

Bessemer City High School
Pelham High School
November 15, 2022
14:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Jemison High School basketball team will have a game with Indian Springs School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Jemison High School
Indian Springs School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Bessemer City High School basketball team will have a game with Pelham High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.

Bessemer City High School
Pelham High School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Jemison High School basketball team will have a game with Indian Springs School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Jemison High School
Indian Springs School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Village Living

Playoff Football Primer: Spartans host unbeaten Hartselle

The Spartans storm the field during a football game between Mountain Brook and Gadsden City at Titan Stadium on Friday, November 11, 2022, in Gadsden, Ala. Photo by Shawn Bowles. The stakes continue to rise, as the Class 6A quarterfinals and 7A semifinals are here. Another playoff episode of the...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
thehomewoodstar.com

Leadership changes come to John Carroll Catholic High School

The Diocese of Birmingham in Alabama recently announced two changes in its senior leadership team at John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham. Father Robert J. Sullivan, president of the school since 2016, has left that position to take on the new role of Director of the John Carroll Catholic Educational Foundation. The role of president has been filled by Father Jon Chalmers, currently executive vice president of the school.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ALABAMA STATE
sylacauganews.com

Sylacauga’s Ibby Dickson crowned Miss University of Alabama 2023

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Former two-time Miss Sylacauga (2020, 2021) Ibby Dickson won the title of Miss University of Alabama at the Bama Theatre on Saturday evening, Nov. 5. Dickson is currently a senior at Alabama double majoring in news media and political science. Her social impact initiative is Mentoring...
SYLACAUGA, AL
uabsports.com

UAB MBB Adds Alejandro Vasquez to Signing Class

BIRMINGHAM – UAB men's basketball head coach Andy Kennedy announced the addition of Alejandro Vasquez to the 2022 signing class. Vasquez joins Christian Coleman and KJ Satterfield to make up the three-player class. ALEJANDRO VASQUEZ | 6'4" | 205 | Guard | Queens, N.Y. | The Patrick School |...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

WVTM 13 Birmingham expanding Sunday anchor team

The NBC station in Birmingham is expanding its Sunday morning newscast with the return of a Birmingham native. WVTM 13 has announced Jarvis Robertson will join the station as an anchor and reporter. Robertson will appear on WVTM 13′s Sunday morning newscasts with co-anchor Magdala Louissaint. He will also report for other newscasts throughout the week.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama moves up in Associated Press basketball poll

Alabama men’s basketball moved up in Monday’s Associated Press poll, the first one since the regular season began. The Tide rose to No. 18 in Monday’s poll after being ranked No. 20 in the preseason poll. Two teams in the preseason top 20, Tennessee and Villanova, lost games last week and fell below the Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Bassmaster tournaments set to return to Shelby County in 2023

BIRMINGHAM — The Bassmaster High School Series and Bassmaster Elite Series will make their way to Lay Lake next year. B.A.S.S. officials unveiled the Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School Series presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors and Bassmaster Junior Series 2023 schedule, which will give young anglers from across the country an opportunity to compete on challenging and fun fisheries next spring to qualify for a chance at a berth in the prestigious National Championship tournament.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
AL.com

USFL reveals season 2 details for Birmingham

The United States Football League will be back in Birmingham next spring for its second season, though, unlike the inaugural season, not all eight teams will be headquartered in the city, according to Fox Sports, the league’s majority owners. The defending-champion Birmingham Stallions, of course, will make the city...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Andalusia Star News

Wilson begins as new pastor at Southside Baptist Church

Dr. Josh Wilson was officially named the new pastor for Southside Baptist Church Sunday, Oct. 30. His first day in office followed on Monday, Oct. 31. Wilson was born and raised in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Growing up in a Christian home, Josh heard the Gospel many times before surrendering his life to Jesus Christ at the age of 10. By his freshman year of college, the Lord was already calling Josh into full-time vocational ministry, and he was licensed into the ministry. Josh attended the University of Alabama and completed a Bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education: Language Arts. During this time, he began his first ministry assignment as a youth pastor at Moundville Baptist Church just outside of Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Renovations underway at Western Hills Mall in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Fairfield’s Western Hills Mall is undergoing a massive facelift thanks to new ownership. According to Fairfield Mayor Eddie Penny, the mall was once thriving and a hub for residents living in western Jefferson County. JC Penny and Parisian were once anchor stores at Western Hills Mall, but left over 15 years […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy