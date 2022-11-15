ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geraldine, AL

Geraldine, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The Geraldine High School basketball team will have a game with Crossville High School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00.

Geraldine High School
Crossville High School
November 15, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

southerntorch.com

Red Devils Squash the Yellowjackets

The teamwork of Logan Anderson and Owen Blackwell keeps the ball away from the Yellowjackets. DOUBLE SPRINGS, Ala- The Fyffe Red Devils defeated the Winston County Yellowjackets, 35-6 in the second round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) State Playoffs. Logan Anderson galloped in from 37 years out,...
FYFFE, AL
southerntorch.com

Remarkable Season Comes to an End

GUIN, AL.--The Valley Head Tigers were defeated 27-6 by the Marion County Red Raiders on Friday night in the second round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) State Playoffs. The Valley Head Tigers scored first, on a 3-yard run by Hunter Robison, with 9:20 remaining in the second...
MARION COUNTY, AL
Village Living

Playoff Football Primer: Spartans host unbeaten Hartselle

The Spartans storm the field during a football game between Mountain Brook and Gadsden City at Titan Stadium on Friday, November 11, 2022, in Gadsden, Ala. Photo by Shawn Bowles. The stakes continue to rise, as the Class 6A quarterfinals and 7A semifinals are here. Another playoff episode of the...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Three Hartselle athletes sign college scholarships

Three Hartselle athletes signed college scholarships this past week. Golfers Jinger Heath and Tristan Wisener along with softball player Aly Putnam made it official with their signatures. Aly Putnam. Putnam signed with the Marion Military Institute softball program led by coach Jeff Benson, the 2022 ACCC North Coach of the...
HARTSELLE, AL
WAAY-TV

2 killed in Marshall County wreck

A late-night wreck Tuesday killed two people in Marshall County. According to state troopers, the head-on collision happened about 11:45 p.m. on Alabama 69 just west of Guntersville. The coroner says Arturo Joseph Clemente, 29, and David Lynn Plunkett, 44, were killed. State troopers say neither of the victims were...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

A creek runs through it

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Jahn Coppey grew up working in his grandfather’s vineyards. His wife Janie was from the Duck Springs community in rural Etowah county. They met in Huntsville where Jahn had come to work for NASA. Twenty years ago, their combined backgrounds brought them back to Janie’s home where they started Wills Creek Vineyards and Winery.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
californiaexaminer.net

Early Morning Crash Kills 3 Alabama High School Students, Injures 1 Badly

A morning crash in Cullman County, Alabama, claimed the lives of three high school students and left a fourth in critical condition. According to Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, the wreck occurred on Alabama 91 at County Road 549 at around 1 a.m. The driver lost control of the vehicle around the bend, causing it to crash into a guardrail and a tree.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Police: Possible death note found at Williams Intermediate School

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pell City Police Department has launched an investigation after a possible death note was found at Williams Intermediate on Monday. According to police, the student was removed from class. PCPD determined that there is no immediate threat to students or faculty. Additional information will...
PELL CITY, AL
wbrc.com

St. Clair Co. school board member resigns

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - According to St. Clair County Superintendent Justin Burns, Dr. Mike Hobbs has resigned from the Springville School Board of Education seat. Resumes and letters of interest are being considered. The person who fills this vacant seat must reside in the Springville school district. If...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Vinemont man killed in single-vehicle crash

CULLMAN, Ala. – A Vinemont man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as Kenneth Wesley Coleman Jr., 43.   Troopers said the crash happened at approximately 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. They said Coleman was fatally injured when the 2005 Infinity G35 he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and a tree. Coleman was pronounced deceased at the scene.   The passenger in the Infiniti, Felicia N. Cofield, 36, of Hanceville, was injured and transported to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Hospital for treatment.   Troopers said Coleman and Cofield were not using seat belts at the time of crash, which happened on County Road 565 near County Road 564, approximately 3 miles west of Hanceville, in Cullman County.    Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate. 
VINEMONT, AL
wvtm13.com

Changes coming to crosswalk where JSU student was struck and killed

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Changes are coming to a crosswalk in Jacksonville where a college student was struck and killed. The Alabama Department of Transportation says a new traffic signal will be installed on Highway 21 on Skelton Street to help control traffic at and near Jacksonville State University's Brewer and Merrill Halls.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Budweiser Clydesdales bring Christmas season to Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. – Thousands packed into Cullman’s Warehouse District and surrounding area to get a glimpse of something special Sunday. The three-day Christmas in the Warehouse District event culminated along First and Second Avenues, which were lined many people deep as the Budweiser Clydesdales bestowed their colossal and graceful presence along the historic streets of Cullman. The famous horses were in Alabama from Nov. 10-13, with stops in Birmingham, Hoover and Cullman.  Merchants along the route held their holiday open houses, highlighting Christmas décor and displaying gift selections. Warehouse District shop owners reported a huge turnout for the early shopping season. Some, like Kernel Kullman, even found it necessary to close on Monday to replenish supplies.  Christmas in the Warehouse District was sponsored by Byars Wright Insurance, First Federal Mortgage, R.E. Garrison Trucking, Platform, Monograms Plus and Nomadic Threads and is just the first of many holiday events coming to Cullman.   Look for our holiday edition of Community Matters magazine for a list of upcoming holiday events.  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN, AL
