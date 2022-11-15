San Angelo, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

SAN ANGELO, TX – Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers Thursday afternoon were called out to a major crash on U.S. 87 near Wall.
According to our reporters on scene, on Nov. 10 at around 2 p.m., troopers with the Texas DPS were dispatched to US 87 South, near South Fairview School Rd., for the report of a major crash.
An ambulance, firefighters with the Wall VFD, and Tom Green County Sheriff Deputies were all on scene. Our reporters confirmed that the crash involved a white Subaru Outback and a Ford F-150 pulling a utility trailer.
It is unclear at this time how the crash occurred or…
Comments / 0