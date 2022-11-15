ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Sugar Land.

The Katy High School basketball team will have a game with Dulles High School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00.

Katy High School
Dulles High School
November 15, 2022
14:00:00
Sophomore Boys Basketball

The Morton Ranch High School basketball team will have a game with Austin High School - Fort Bend on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.

Morton Ranch High School
Austin High School - Fort Bend
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Morton Ranch High School basketball team will have a game with Austin High School - Fort Bend on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.

Morton Ranch High School
Austin High School - Fort Bend
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Katy High School basketball team will have a game with Dulles High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.

Katy High School
Dulles High School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kingwood.com

Atascocita High School Football Finalist for Award

Atascocita High School Football Finalist for Award. The Atascocita High School football team is one of 10 finalists for the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Most Driven Team award. During the regular season, Atascocita senior linebacker Jadon Ducos was named a Most Driven Scholar Athlete. Ducos also received $1,000 in...
ATASCOCITA, TX
thscougarclaw.com

TISD announces Tomball West schools

The Tomball ISD Board of Trustees announced the names of the newest Tomball schools at last night’s school board meeting. Located within the Juergen Road Complex, just across 99 from the new stadium, the new schools will be named West Elementary, West Intermediate, and Tomball West High School. The...
TOMBALL, TX
coveringkaty.com

New Principals for Hutsell and Shafer Elementary Schools

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Shauntá Smith is the new principal at Hutsell Elementary and Kristi Gonzales is the new principal at Shafer Elementary. Shauntá Smith replaces Margie Blount’s who retired as Hutsell's principal. Smith has 20 years of educational experience and began her career...
gisd.org

Public Invited to View Scott Building Last Time before Demolition

GALVESTON, Texas – Nov. 16, 2022. Members of the community who have ties to Galveston ISD’s Scott Building are invited to walk its halls one last time from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3., before the structure's upcoming demolition. The building has served various purposes, including...
GALVESTON, TX
cohaitungchi.com

11 Great Weekend Getaways From Houston

Since Texas is such a large state, it might not seem like there’d be many weekend getaways from Houston. But luckily, there are lots of exciting cities right in Texas, and some in nearby states too. You don’t have to leave Texas to get out of Houston because there are plenty of fun destinations within a few hours from it.
HOUSTON, TX
Q92

Horrific Video Shows Houston Teacher Dragging Young Girl by Hair

A kindergarten teacher out of Houston ISD is being charged with injury to a child-a felony offense, after reacting terrifyingly to a young student. Fany Castro is a five-year-old kindergarten student at Katherine Smith Elementary in Houston. Her mother Patricia Saldana said Fany loved school, "She was happy to go to school every day," she explained.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Kelvin Sampson’s Most Talented Houston Team Ever is Already Leaving a Big Mark — Winning by 38 Points Per Game and Letting a Hall of Fame Level Coach Demand Even More

Tramon Mark can create plenty of offense for Houston. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images. Tramon Mark gets the ball at the top of the key, with plenty of time to go to work. The entire lane is his, cleared out to give him all the room he could ever need. Oral Roberts has absolutely no chance of stopping Mark, the most gifted drive creator on what just may be the single most talented roster Kelvin Sampson’s ever had in a lifetime of coaching.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Black fraternity gives back to Houston community for Thanksgiving

HOUSTON - Members of the Houston community are doing their part to give back this holiday season. The Houston-area Eta Rho Sigma chapter of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., a historically Black fraternity part of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, will be providing 300 turkeys to families in the coming weeks.
HOUSTON, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

When Traveling Keep In Mind Of The Most Frustrating Texas Airport

Let me paint the scene: you just landed, you're off the plane for your layover & now you have to book it because you only have 20 minutes to reach your next flight. I can't tell you how many times this has happened to me; nearly every time I go to visit family. It's even worse when you finally REACH your gate to find that your flight has either been delayed or canceled.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Blue Lagoon Bar and Grill now open by the Lago Mar Lagoon in Texas City

Blue Lagoon Bar and Grill held its grand opening Nov. 11. (Courtesy Blue Lagoon Bar and Grill) Blue Lagoon Bar and Grill held its official grand opening Nov. 11 at 12930 Crystal View Blvd., Texas City. The restaurant offers traditional American staples, such as burgers, a full-service bar and patio seating with views of the 12-acre Lago Mar Lagoon, which is the largest in Texas. 832-730-3778. www.bluelagoonbargrill.com.
TEXAS CITY, TX
CW33

Report: This place serves the best burrito in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Burritos are awesome. There are so delicious and versatile. You can have them for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert. And in Texas, they’re especially delicious with Texas’ wide range of diverse food locations, but which place serves the best burrito in Texas?. According to...
TEXAS STATE
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy