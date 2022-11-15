Sugar Land, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Sugar Land.
The Katy High School basketball team will have a game with Dulles High School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00.
Katy High School
Dulles High School
November 15, 2022
14:00:00
Sophomore Boys Basketball
The Morton Ranch High School basketball team will have a game with Austin High School - Fort Bend on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.
Morton Ranch High School
Austin High School - Fort Bend
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Morton Ranch High School basketball team will have a game with Austin High School - Fort Bend on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.
Morton Ranch High School
Austin High School - Fort Bend
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Freshman Boys Basketball
The Katy High School basketball team will have a game with Dulles High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.
Katy High School
Dulles High School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
Comments / 0