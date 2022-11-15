Interlachen, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Interlachen.
The Fort White High School basketball team will have a game with Interlachen JrSr High School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00.
Middle School Girls Basketball
The Fort White High School basketball team will have a game with Interlachen JrSr High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.
Middle School Boys Basketball
