Interlachen, FL

Interlachen, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Interlachen.

The Fort White High School basketball team will have a game with Interlachen JrSr High School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00.

Fort White High School
Interlachen JrSr High School
November 15, 2022
14:00:00
Middle School Girls Basketball

The Fort White High School basketball team will have a game with Interlachen JrSr High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.

Fort White High School
Interlachen JrSr High School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Middle School Boys Basketball

Highschool Basketball Pro

