Orlando, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Orlando.
The Foundation Academy basketball team will have a game with Orlando Christian Prep HS on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00.
The Lake Brantley High School basketball team will have a game with Lake Highland Prep School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.
The Forest Lake HS basketball team will have a game with University High School - Orlando on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.
The Seminole High School - Sanford basketball team will have a game with Timber Creek High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
The Freedom High School - Orlando basketball team will have a game with Boone High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
The Apopka High School basketball team will have a game with Edgewater High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
Comments / 0