Orlando, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Orlando.

The Foundation Academy basketball team will have a game with Orlando Christian Prep HS on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00.

Foundation Academy
Orlando Christian Prep HS
November 15, 2022
14:00:00
Middle School Boys Basketball

The Lake Brantley High School basketball team will have a game with Lake Highland Prep School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

Lake Brantley High School
Lake Highland Prep School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Forest Lake HS basketball team will have a game with University High School - Orlando on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

Forest Lake HS
University High School - Orlando
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Seminole High School - Sanford basketball team will have a game with Timber Creek High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Seminole High School - Sanford
Timber Creek High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Freedom High School - Orlando basketball team will have a game with Boone High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Freedom High School - Orlando
Boone High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Apopka High School basketball team will have a game with Edgewater High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Apopka High School
Edgewater High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

