Spur, TX

Spur, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Spur.

The Highland High School basketball team will have a game with Spur High School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00.

Highland High School
Spur High School
November 15, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Highland High School basketball team will have a game with Spur High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.

Highland High School
Spur High School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

