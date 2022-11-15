Holly Springs, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Holly Springs.
The Hillside High School basketball team will have a game with Holly Springs High School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00.
Hillside High School
Holly Springs High School
November 15, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Hillside High School basketball team will have a game with Holly Springs High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
Hillside High School
Holly Springs High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
