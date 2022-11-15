ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly Springs, NC

Holly Springs, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Holly Springs.

The Hillside High School basketball team will have a game with Holly Springs High School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00.

Hillside High School
Holly Springs High School
November 15, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Hillside High School basketball team will have a game with Holly Springs High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Hillside High School
Holly Springs High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

