Vestavia Hills, AL

Vestavia Hills, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Vestavia Hills.

The Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School basketball team will have a game with Vestavia Hills High School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00.

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School
Vestavia Hills High School
November 15, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys And Girls Basketball

The Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School basketball team will have a game with Vestavia Hills High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School
Vestavia Hills High School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Shelby Reporter

Pelham Principal Kim Kiel named Principal of the Year

PELHAM – Kim Kiel, principal of Pelham High School, has been named the District 5 Alabama High School Principal of the Year, an award presented by the Alabama Association of Secondary School Principals. Kiel was nominated by fellow principals in the district, which includes high schools in Jefferson, Shelby,...
PELHAM, AL
AL.com

Are Class 7A semifinal rematches becoming a little too familiar?

This is an opinion piece. It’s pretty easy to see where the power continues to reside in Class 7A. For the sixth straight season, Hoover and Thompson will meet in the state semifinals in the north. It’s no wonder that, in an AL.com summer survey, statewide coaches voted it the best current high school rivalry.
HOOVER, AL
Bham Now

Birmingham Council committee approves agreement to keep the Magic City Classic at Legion Field till 2026

Historic Legion Field, which turns 95 years old on November 19th, is on track to host the Magic City Classic for the next four years until 2026. The Birmingham City Council Budget and Finance committee approved an agreement this week to keep the annual cross-state rivalry game and festivities between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University. A vote on the agreement by the full council will be taken at the November 22nd meeting.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thehomewoodstar.com

Leadership changes come to John Carroll Catholic High School

The Diocese of Birmingham in Alabama recently announced two changes in its senior leadership team at John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham. Father Robert J. Sullivan, president of the school since 2016, has left that position to take on the new role of Director of the John Carroll Catholic Educational Foundation. The role of president has been filled by Father Jon Chalmers, currently executive vice president of the school.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Homewood city council votes to annex property near high school for expansion

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Homewood High School is planning to expand its school grounds after Homewood City Council voted unanimously to annex more land for the school Monday night. Curtis Eatman, a representative from LYBD Engineers, told the council that a triangular piece of property near Homewood High School and the Samford Track and Soccer […]
HOMEWOOD, AL
uabsports.com

UAB MBB Adds Alejandro Vasquez to Signing Class

BIRMINGHAM – UAB men's basketball head coach Andy Kennedy announced the addition of Alejandro Vasquez to the 2022 signing class. Vasquez joins Christian Coleman and KJ Satterfield to make up the three-player class. ALEJANDRO VASQUEZ | 6'4" | 205 | Guard | Queens, N.Y. | The Patrick School |...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
sylacauganews.com

Sylacauga’s Ibby Dickson crowned Miss University of Alabama 2023

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Former two-time Miss Sylacauga (2020, 2021) Ibby Dickson won the title of Miss University of Alabama at the Bama Theatre on Saturday evening, Nov. 5. Dickson is currently a senior at Alabama double majoring in news media and political science. Her social impact initiative is Mentoring...
SYLACAUGA, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
Andalusia Star News

Wilson begins as new pastor at Southside Baptist Church

Dr. Josh Wilson was officially named the new pastor for Southside Baptist Church Sunday, Oct. 30. His first day in office followed on Monday, Oct. 31. Wilson was born and raised in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Growing up in a Christian home, Josh heard the Gospel many times before surrendering his life to Jesus Christ at the age of 10. By his freshman year of college, the Lord was already calling Josh into full-time vocational ministry, and he was licensed into the ministry. Josh attended the University of Alabama and completed a Bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education: Language Arts. During this time, he began his first ministry assignment as a youth pastor at Moundville Baptist Church just outside of Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

WVTM 13 Birmingham expanding Sunday anchor team

The NBC station in Birmingham is expanding its Sunday morning newscast with the return of a Birmingham native. WVTM 13 has announced Jarvis Robertson will join the station as an anchor and reporter. Robertson will appear on WVTM 13′s Sunday morning newscasts with co-anchor Magdala Louissaint. He will also report for other newscasts throughout the week.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Renovations underway at Western Hills Mall in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Fairfield’s Western Hills Mall is undergoing a massive facelift thanks to new ownership. According to Fairfield Mayor Eddie Penny, the mall was once thriving and a hub for residents living in western Jefferson County. JC Penny and Parisian were once anchor stores at Western Hills Mall, but left over 15 years […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
