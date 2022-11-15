ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

Hendersonville, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Hendersonville.

The Smoky Mountain High School basketball team will have a game with Hendersonville High School on November 15, 2022, 13:30:00.

Smoky Mountain High School
Hendersonville High School
November 15, 2022
13:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Polk County High School basketball team will have a game with West Henderson High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

Polk County High School
West Henderson High School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

Ollis retires at Polk County

Bruce Ollis stepped down as head football coach at Polk County High School Monday, telling 7 News Sports that he’s retiring after 43 years in coaching. Ollis went 150-72 in 18 seasons (in two separate stints) as Wolverines head coach. He had six 10-win seasons, including a program best 12-2 mark in 2010, and led […]
Kingsport Times-News

Home visit for Williams gives Tar Heels legend time to reflect

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — College basketball coaching legend Roy Williams was back in his hometown Sunday, presenting the Most Valuable Player award at the Asheville Championship. Williams, who won three national championships at North Carolina as a head coach, finished with 903 victories, fifth on the all-time list of Division I men’s coaches.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WYFF4.com

Oldest employee at Greenville County Schools celebrates big birthday

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The oldest employee in Greenville County Schools celebrated a big birthday this week. Grace Masters turned 90 years old on Monday. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The district made a Facebook post for the occasion that read:. "Masters, who works at Bryson Elementary...
wspa.com

Ingles Open Road: Linville Caverns

The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
MARION, NC
gsabusiness.com

Couple makes $10M gift to Clemson University

Mark and Kathryn Richardson are making a $10 million gift to support scholarships for Clemson University students. Mark Richardson, a 1983 Clemson graduate and member of the 1981 national championship football team, is a university trustee and businessman. Kathryn Richardson is an Elon University graduate. “Mark and Kathryn Richardson’s transformational...
CLEMSON, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Polk County High School teacher arrested Tuesday

COLUMBUS – Polk County High School business education teacher John Brian Taylor was arrested Tuesday at the school by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. He has been charged with indecent liberties with a student and booked into Polk County jail, according to Sheriff Tim Wright. He has a $50,000 secured bond, and will have his first court appearance Wednesday, Nov. 16.
POLK COUNTY, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Evergreen logs nine environmental violations in 18 months

Sept. 27, 2021, was a day of constant phone calls and email notifications for Brandon Davey, regional supervisor at the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality office in Asheville. That Monday, Davey came into the office to find a backlog of messages as he fielded an oncoming river of complaints —...
CANTON, NC
Sylva Herald

NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY Special Proceedings No. 22 SP 105 Substitute Trustee: Philip A. Glass NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY Special Proceedings No. 22 SP 105 Substitute Trustee: Philip A. Glass NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE Date of Sale: December 5, 2022 Time of Sale: 12:00 p.m. Place of Sale: Jackson County Courthouse Description of Property: See Attached Description Record Owners: Boyce Michael Luker Address of Property: 403 East Laporte Acres Cullowhee, NC 28723 Deed of Trust: Book : 1874 Page: 732 Dated: November 18, 2010 Grantors: Boyce Michael Luker, a legally separated man Original Beneficiary: State Employees' Credit Union CONDITIONS OF SALE: Should the property be purchased by a third party, that person must pay the tax of Forty-five Cents (45¬¢) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by N.C.G.S. §7A-308(a)(1). This sale is made subject to all unpaid taxes and superior liens or encumbrances of record and assessments, if any, against the said property, and any recorded leases. This sale is also subject to any applicable county land transfer tax, and the successful third party bidder shall be required to make payment for any such county land transfer tax. A cash deposit of 5% of the purchase price will be required at the time of the sale. Any successful bidder shall be required to tender the full balance of the purchase price so bid in cash or certified check at the time the Substitute Trustee tenders to him a deed for the property or attempts to tender such deed, and should said successful bidder fail to pay the full balance purchase price so bid at that time, he shall remain liable on his bid as provided for in North Carolina General Statutes Section 45-21.30 (d) and (e). This sale will be held open ten (10) days for upset bids as required by law. Residential real property with less than 15 rental units, including single-family residential real property: an order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination. Dated: 11/7/22 Philip A. Glass, Substitute Trustee Nodell, Glass & Haskell, L.L.P. 37-38e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teen in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen. Deputies say 13-year-old Abigail Garcia was last seen near Sunshine Lake Road on Wednesday, Nov. 16 wearing a red hoodie and red sweatpants. Garcia is five foot inches tall, weighs about 140...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Native American jewelry a part of Cherokee, NC culture

A Cherokee Indian and his German wife operate a jewelry store in downtown Cherokee, NC. The man's name is General, and he is a master silversmith whose culture is part of his work. A Cherokee Indian and his German wife operate a jewelry store in downtown Cherokee, NC. The man's...
CHEROKEE, NC
iheart.com

Cyclist Killed in AVL, Code Purple in Effect, Freezing Rain Heads to WNC

(Asheville, NC) -- Asheville police are investigating the death of a bicyclist. Officers say a man was hit by a car while riding on Patton Avenue near the I-240 interchange late Friday night. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene for the investigation. There's no word if any charges were filed.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

See Photos: Fire Destroys Shelby Business

SHELBY, N.C. — Officials say multiple fire stations responded to the fire, which broke out around midnight on Sam Lattimore Road. The Boiling Springs Fire and Rescue Department posted the pictures the following day, November 15th. The fire happened at Champion Automotive. Firefighters battled heavy fire and smoke to...
SHELBY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Asheville Habitat Restore announces 2022 ReStore ReUse Contest winners

The Asheville Habitat ReStore is pleased to announce the winners of its eleventh annual ReStore ReUse Contest. With nearly 50 entries, the judging panel had a tough job whittling the selections down to a handful of winners. Congratulations to the 2022 winners:. Best in Show – Heidi Mixner (Arden) designed...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Deadlier than Fire: NC firefighters paying out of pocket for crucial health screenings

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — "If it wasn’t for the testing I was diligent about, I’d be dead today," said medically retired Asheville Firefighter Ben Brickhouse of how he caught his prostate cancer diagnosis with lab testing during his routine physical. Brickhouse had no symptoms. He’s currently under treatment. Brickhouse’s comments recently touched a nerve for firefighters who have missed out on recent screenings.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy